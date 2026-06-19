Trump used 'all kinds of leverage', says Mojtaba Khamenei on US-Iran deal

A day after the United States (US) and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to try and end their conflict, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei asserted the US President Donald Trump used “all kinds of leverage” to secure the deal.

In a letter to the Iranian public, Khamenei addressed the MoU and said he approved the signing of the agreement even though he held a different point of view.

Khamenei said Iran agreed to the understanding only after receiving assurances that the rights of the Iranian people and the Resistance Front would be protected.

The agreement, signed by Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, begins a 60-day period during which both sides are expected to hold discussions on broader issues, including Iran’s nuclear programme.

What did Khamenei say about Trump’s role in securing the deal?

Addressing the Iranian people after the signing of the 14-point framework agreement, Khamenei said Iranian officials had worked extensively during negotiations but argued that the US had shown greater urgency in reaching an agreement.

“As you have been informed, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the presidents of Iran and America. In the course of reaching this stage, the officials in charge, out of sincere concern and goodwill, made extensive efforts and, of course, it was the American president who, out of desperation, used all kinds of leverage to bring this about,” Khamenei said.

Why does Iran say future talks do not mean accepting US demands?

Khamenei supported the framework agreement but made it clear that future direct negotiations with the US should not be seen as Iran accepting the American position.

“However, it is self-evident that the in-person negotiations that will take place in the future will not mean acceptance of the enemy’s position,” he said.

Why did Khamenei approve the agreement despite reservations?

Khamenei blessing the approval matters because all the important national security and foreign policy decisions require the Supreme Leader’s backing.

Khamenei also revealed that he had initially disagreed with moving ahead with the agreement but later approved it after receiving commitments from President Masoud Pezeshkian and members of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

“I, as a matter of principle, held a different view; however, out of the commitment that the esteemed president — as the head of the Supreme National Security Council — gave to me on his own behalf and on behalf of the other members regarding the safeguarding of the rights of the Iranian nation and the Resistance Front, and his explicit acceptance of that responsibility, I granted my permission,” he said.

He added that Iranian negotiators had assured him they would resist any additional conditions from Washington. “He also explicitly stated that if the American side seeks to make excessive demands, they will not submit to them,” he said.

Earlier, Iran’s Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, described the agreement as a potentially important step for regional and global stability, provided all sides follow through on their commitments in good faith.

What happens next in the US-Iran negotiation process?

Meanwhile, the White House said US Vice President JD Vance has postponed his planned visit to Switzerland for talks with Iranian negotiators due to logistical challenges.

“As the Vice President said at his press conference, the plans for the upcoming technical talks have not been finalised, and the US delegation has been prepared to depart at the first available opportunity,” a White House spokesperson said on Thursday.

“…As of now, the Vice President is not departing tonight. We will let you know as soon as we have a concrete update on the next steps.”