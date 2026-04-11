US-Iran talks in Islamabad: Timing, venue, agenda; check key details here

More than six weeks into the conflict, the US and Iran are set to begin high-stakes talks in Islamabad as a fragile two-week ceasefire holds. While Washington and Tehran have paused direct attacks, Israel has continued strikes in Lebanon, raising concerns over the durability of the truce and the prospects of a broader de-escalation. Iran’s tightened control of the Strait of Hormuz has also unsettled global energy markets, adding urgency to the diplomatic push.

Now, Pakistan’s capital is at the centre of global attention as the country prepares to host the two sides and act as mediator.

Here are the key things to know about the talks:

When and where are the talks going to be held?

The talks are scheduled to be held over the weekend in Islamabad after Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited both sides to the negotiating table. The Iranian delegation has already arrived in the Pakistani capital, while the US delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance, is en route. While the venue has not been officially confirmed, reports suggest a high-security hotel in the capital may host the discussions.

Who all will attend the talks?

The US delegation is being led by JD Vance and includes special envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential adviser Jared Kushner. On the Iranian side, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf are heading the team, accompanied by senior security and economic officials.

Arrival of the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Islamabad Talks pic.twitter.com/aJYU9cx5t2 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) April 10, 2026

What is on the agenda?

The talks are expected to be conducted indirectly, with delegations seated separately while Pakistani officials shuttle proposals between them.

Agenda and key issues: US 15-point proposal versus Iran 10-point counterproposal

Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile

Reopening the Strait of Hormuz

Sanctions relief for Iran

Regional military activity, including developments in Lebanon

How has Pakistan prepared for the talks?

Islamabad has been placed under a tight security cover ahead of the high-level meeting, with authorities deploying more than 10,000 police and security personnel across the city. The Red Zone, which houses key government buildings, has been sealed and access restricted to authorised individuals. Checkpoints have been set up at entry and exit points, while patrols have been intensified throughout the capital. A control room has also been established to monitor the situation, and a public holiday has been announced in Islamabad to facilitate smooth conduct of the talks.

Why is Pakistan acting as a mediator?

Pakistan’s role as mediator stems from its longstanding ties with both the US and Iran. Tehran was the first country to recognise Pakistan after its independence in 1947, and the two share deep cultural and strategic links, including a long border. At the same time, Pakistan remains a key US partner and has held the status of a Major Non-Nato Ally.

Recent diplomatic outreach, including engagements led by Pakistan’s military leadership under Asim Munir, has helped bring both sides to the table, with support from China further strengthening the mediation effort.

Status of the Strait of Hormuz

ALSO READ: 'Iran has no cards': Trump threatens Tehran as Vance heads to Pak for talks The Strait of Hormuz remains a central issue in the conflict, having been effectively closed by Iran during the hostilities. The disruption has affected global oil shipments and driven volatility in energy markets. While the US has pushed for its reopening as part of any agreement, Iran has indicated it seeks greater control over the passage, complicating negotiations.

Trump threatens Iran ahead of talks

US President Donald Trump has warned that Washington is prepared to take decisive military action if the talks fail, stating that the outcome could become clear within the next 24 hours. He said the US has begun mobilising military resources in the region, signalling both urgency and pressure on the negotiations. Vance, ahead of his departure, said the US remains open to “constructive dialogue” but cautioned that any lack of sincerity from Iran would be met with a firm response.

Iranian officials have conveyed cautious optimism about a truce, but have also cast doubt on the United States’ “good faith”, particularly in light of continued hostilities in Lebanon, which they argue must be addressed for talks to proceed meaningfully.

The engagement marks one of the most senior-level contacts between the two countries since the 2015 nuclear deal negotiated under John Kerry.