US, Iran unveil 14-point interim pact to halt conflict, reopen Hormuz

The United States and Iran on Wednesday unveiled a 14-point interim agreement aimed at ending the ongoing conflict between the two countries, restoring commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and launching negotiations for a broader peace settlement.

The document, titled the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, was read out to reporters by a senior US official. It outlines a framework agreement that postpones some of the most contentious issues—including the future of Iran's nuclear programme—until a final accord is negotiated.