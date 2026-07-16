Gulf nations race to build oil routes beyond Hormuz amid Iran conflict

Countries across the Persian Gulf are stepping up efforts to reduce their dependence on the Strait of Hormuz by investing in pipelines and ports that can move oil through alternative routes. The push comes after repeated attacks on commercial ships and disruptions linked to Iran, highlighting the risks of relying on one of the world's busiest energy chokepoints.

Before the recent conflict, nearly one-fifth of global oil supplies passed through the Strait of Hormuz . Iran has also announced plans to impose tolls on ships using the waterway and has faced accusations of demanding large payments from some oil tankers for safe passage.

UAE expands Fujairah pipeline

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is expanding its West-East pipeline, which carries crude oil to Fujairah on the Gulf of Oman, completely bypassing the Strait of Hormuz. The project is around halfway complete and is expected to finish by 2027, news agency Reuters reported.

Once operational, the expansion will double the UAE's land-based export capacity to about 3.6 million barrels a day, allowing more oil tankers to sail directly into the Arabian Sea.

India's Petroleum Ministry has already identified Fujairah as one of the routes that helped reduce the country's dependence on Hormuz during this year's disruptions. For India and other Asian buyers, it remains the shortest and most practical alternative because shipments can enter the Indian Ocean without crossing the strait.

Saudi Arabia relies on Petroline

Saudi Arabia already operates the 1,200-km East-West Pipeline, or Petroline, built in the 1980s specifically to avoid the Strait of Hormuz. The pipeline carries crude from the Abqaiq oil fields to the Red Sea port of Yanbu and is currently operating close to its capacity of about 7 million barrels a day.

During this year's disruptions, Saudi Aramco increased crude flows through Petroline. Oil shipped from Yanbu travels through the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait before reaching Asian markets, including India. Although the route is longer and more expensive than exports from the Gulf coast, it has proved to be a reliable backup.

Saudi Arabia is also studying plans to expand Petroline's capacity to around 9 million barrels a day, although discussions remain at an early stage.

Iraq develops new export corridors

Iraq is building the 700-km Basra-Haditha pipeline, which is designed to transport up to 2.5 million barrels of crude a day. The pipeline will connect Iraqi oil fields with export routes through Turkey, Syria and Jordan while also supplying domestic refineries, Reuters reported.

Construction began in May after the government allocated about $1.5 billion for the project. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani had described it as an important step towards protecting the country's exports from regional instability.

A separate Iraq-Jordan Export Pipeline (IJEP), under discussion since 2013, is also gaining momentum. If completed, it would transport up to 2.25 million barrels a day from Basra directly to Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba, allowing Iraqi oil to reach global markets without passing through the Persian Gulf. Jordan would also benefit by receiving discounted Iraqi crude and earning transit revenue.

UAE plans new deepwater port

Beyond pipelines, the UAE is planning a new deepwater port and container terminal at Fujairah. According to the Financial Times, Dubai-based DP World aims to build the facility on the country's east coast, giving cargo ships another option that avoids the Strait of Hormuz.

The project, expected to take around 18 months, is part of the company's broader strategy to expand operations amid rising geopolitical risks. The new facility could also strengthen Fujairah's position as an alternative to Dubai's Jebel Ali port.

Alternative routes still have limits

While all these projects reduce dependence on Hormuz, they do not provide identical advantages. The Fujairah route offers the quickest access to the Indian Ocean for Asian buyers. In contrast, Saudi and Iraqi exports through the Red Sea must pass the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, making voyages longer, more expensive and dependent on another strategic chokepoint.

Even so, recent Saudi crude shipments to India show these routes can keep supplies moving when Hormuz faces disruptions.

Hormuz will remain critical

Despite billions of dollars being invested in new infrastructure, the Strait of Hormuz is unlikely to lose its importance anytime soon.

Bloomberg estimates that 7-9 million barrels of crude oil and refined products will still pass through the strait every day even after the new projects are completed.

Some producers also have few alternatives. Qatar's liquefied natural gas exports have no practical replacement route, while Kuwait and Iraq will continue to depend heavily on the waterway. In addition, several of the new export corridors rely on stability in the Red Sea, where Iran-backed Houthi rebels have threatened shipping near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The new pipelines and ports will make Gulf oil exports more resilient and reduce the risks posed by a single chokepoint. But they are unlikely to end the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz or eliminate its influence on global energy markets.

(With inputs from agencies)