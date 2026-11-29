The health of the US economy will be examined from several angles this week with the latest updates on employment, industry and consumer sentiment.

The reports are among the final economic updates for the year as households, businesses and policymakers grapple with stubbornly high inflation. High prices on everything from groceries to clothing have been squeezing household budgets and businesses. Unrelenting price increases have also cast a cloud of uncertainty over growth prospects for a wide range of industries, while making people increasingly cautious about spending and employment.

Here's a look at some of the key reports coming in the week ahead.

The employment market remains a strong point in an economy struggling with inflation

Several updates on the employment market this week are expected to show that businesses are still hiring and unemployment remains low.

On Tuesday, the US will release its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for October, providing details on job openings and layoffs for a wide range of sectors, including healthcare, retail and manufacturing. The last update showed an increase in job postings in September. Hiring has been steady, though sluggish, for years, but layoffs have also been historically low.

The weekly update on unemployment claims, which are a proxy for layoffs, will be released on Thursday. The weekly updates throughout the year have consistently shown that layoffs remain historically low. Economists monitor the weekly figures because they can be a sign of where the job market is headed.

The closely-watched monthly report will be released on Friday and will provide details about hiring by employers during November for a range of industries and sectors. The monthly reports have shown a resilient overall jobs market that is also flashing signs of weakening. Employment growth has been modest throughout 2026 and economists have described it as a "low-hire, low-fire'' environment in which employers are reluctant to let go of existing workers but aren't in any hurry to hire new ones.

Economic expansion continues, despite stress from relentless inflation

Monthly reports from the Institute for Supply Management are expected to show that manufacturing and services sectors of the economy kept growing in November. The manufacturing report will be released Tuesday and the report on the more economically influential services sector will be released on Thursday.

The reports include commentary from businesses on the conditions they are facing and higher costs have dominated their concerns. The services sector report is of particular concern for economists and Wall Street. The sector includes healthcare, transportation, hotels and restaurants. It makes up the bulk of economic activity in the U.S.

Households and consumers feel discouraged under the constant squeeze of inflation

The University of Michigan releases its initial reading for its December consumer sentiment survey on Friday and it is expected to again highlight lingering pessimism about the economy. Recent surveys have shown that households are worried about inflation's impact on their budgets and ability to plan for the future.

High prices at the pump have been behind much of the surge in inflation. Prices have been easing, despite the ongoing US war with Iran continuing to stifle global oil supplies. Easing gas prices have relieved some pressure on consumers, helping to prompt a jump in the latest consumer confidence survey from business group The Conference Board.