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Home / World News / US judge dismisses Trump's $10 bn defamation suit against WSJ, Murdoch

US judge dismisses Trump's $10 bn defamation suit against WSJ, Murdoch

The letter was subsequently released publicly by Congress, which subpoenaed the records from Epstein's estate

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump. (File Photo: YouTube/@WhiteHouse)

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 7:55 PM IST

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A federal judge dismissed President Donald Trump's $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal and Rupert Murdoch on Monday over a story on his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

US District Judge Darrin P. Gayles in Florida wrote in the order that Trump had failed to make the argument that the article was published with the intent to be malicious, but gave the president a chance to file an amended complaint.

Trump filed the lawsuit in July, following up on a promise to sue the paper almost immediately after it put a new spotlight on his well-documented relationship with Epstein by publishing an article that described a sexually suggestive letter that the newspaper said bore Trump's signature and was included in a 2003 album compiled for Epstein's 50th birthday.

 

The letter was subsequently released publicly by Congress, which subpoenaed the records from Epstein's estate.

The ruling marks yet another blow in the Trump administration's efforts to manage fallout over its release of the Epstein files and the president's attempts to use the legal system to chill reporting he find critical of him.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 7:55 PM IST

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