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Home / World News / US judge finds Pentagon violating order to restore access to reporters

US judge finds Pentagon violating order to restore access to reporters

US District Judge Paul Friedman sided with The New York Times earlier this month in deciding that the Pentagon's new credential policy violated journalists' constitutional rights to free speech

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Judge ordered Pentagon officials to reinstate the press credentials of seven Times reporters | Image: Canva/Free

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 7:21 AM IST

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A US federal judge on Thursday ruled that the Defence Department is violating his earlier order to restore access to the Pentagon for reporters.

US District Judge Paul Friedman sided with The New York Times earlier this month in deciding that the Pentagon's new credential policy violated journalists' constitutional rights to free speech and due process.

He sided again with the Times in saying that the Pentagon had tried to evade his ruling by putting in new rules that expel all reporters from the building unless guided by escorts.

"The department simply cannot reinstate an unlawful policy under the guise of taking new action and expect the court to look the other way," Friedman wrote.

 

Friedman had ordered Pentagon officials to reinstate the press credentials of seven Times reporters and stressed that his decision applies to "all regulated parties".

The Pentagon building serves as the headquarters for US military operations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : United States US Pentagon Pentagon New York Times Journalists

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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 7:21 AM IST

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