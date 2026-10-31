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Home / World News / US judge orders removal of three Trump admin ads over political messaging

US judge orders removal of three Trump admin ads over political messaging

The ruling requires the government to pull taxpayer-funded ads from television and social media, including one promising $5,000 to Americans if Republicans retain control of Congress

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AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2026 | 8:29 AM IST

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The federal government must pull three taxpayer-funded Trump administration ads from television and social media sites that appear to have been made for political or propaganda purposes, including one that trumpets the president's claim that every American will get USD 5,000 if Republicans keep control of the House and Senate in the midterm election, a judge has ruled.

US District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon in New York sided with a coalition, including the nonpartisan watchdog Common Cause, in ordering the government to take down the advertisements entitled USD 5,000 to Americans," "Every Democrat Voted Against No Tax on Tips," and "Cost of Socialism." She said they must be taken off official government websites, including social media sites such as YouTube, Instagram, or other similar sites. She also ordered that any slots, placements, reservations, or arrangements for the airing or dissemination of the ads through authorised third parties, including by Trump's flagship super PAC MAGA Inc., be canceled.

 

Rochon, who was nominated to the court by then-President Joe Biden, a Democrat, ruled during a hearing in which she considered expanding a temporary restraining order she issued two weeks ago when she banned a series of ads that glorify President Donald Trump and echo his political messaging going into the midterms.

The White House has defended the ads as public service announcements akin to what past administrations have made to promote various policies. But the recent ads differ from many past public service announcements because they aren't aimed at helping members of the public benefit from specific government programs, according to the plaintiffs.

After Rochon issued the order, she noted that she was doing so on a Friday afternoon and that the government would have no excuse to delay taking them down immediately.

A government lawyer acknowledged that he would be able to immediately notify relevant individuals responsible for taking down the ads.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration US government court orders

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First Published: Oct 31 2026 | 8:29 AM IST