US judge won't immediately block Trump's new birthright citizenship order
US District Judge rejected immigrant rights advocates' request to temporarily halt Trump's latest order limiting eligibility for birthright citizenship.
Reuters
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A federal judge on Friday declined to ??immediately block US President Donald Trump's administration from implementing a new executive order limiting the number of people eligible for birthright citizenship that Trump issued after the US Supreme Court rejected his previous effort.
US District Judge Deborah Boardman in Greenbelt, Maryland, rejected a request for a temporary restraining order sought by immigrant rights ??advocates who had last year secured a ruling from her blocking the Trump administration from enforcing his initial 2025 executive order curtailing birthright citizenship.
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First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 10:41 PM IST