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Home / World News / US launches rescue for F-15 crew after fighter jet downed in Iran

US launches rescue for F-15 crew after fighter jet downed in Iran

The first known combat loss of a US fighter jet would mark a significant escalation in the five-week war that already has triggered a global energy crisis

US F-15E fighter jet

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2026 | 9:43 PM IST

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Iran downed a US F-15E fighter jet, and a search-and-rescue operation is underway for the two-person crew, according to a US official.
 
The first known combat loss of a US fighter jet would mark a significant escalation in the five-week war that already has triggered a global energy crisis.
 
President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident, the White House said Friday. US Central Command did not respond to a request for comment. 
 
The New York Times, which reported earlier that a fighter jet was downed, said the fate of the crew was unclear.
 
Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency carried a report Friday that claimed Iran had shot down a “highly advanced American fighter jet.” 
 

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Iranian state media have made prior claims of shooting down American aircraft that were denied by the US. Central Command Thursday cited as false an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claim that it had downed an enemy fighter jet over an island in the Strait of Hormuz.
 
“Iran’s IRGC has made the same false claim at least half a dozen times,” Central Command said in a social media post.
 
Iran targeted more sites in Arab Gulf states into Friday, hours after Trump issued fresh threats against Iranian infrastructure to pressure Tehran to start peace negotiations. The US president posted a video of a bridge collapse to social media on Thursday, warning there would be “Much more to follow!” if Iran doesn’t negotiate a deal. 
 
Iran remained defiant, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi saying strikes on civilian structures “will not compel Iranians to surrender.” There’s little sign that the country will relent on US demands to re-open the Strait of Hormuz and halt attacks, instead offering their own terms for a deal.

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Topics : United States Fighter jet West Asia

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First Published: Apr 03 2026 | 9:43 PM IST

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