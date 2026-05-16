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Home / World News / US lawmakers probe Indian-origin doctor over alleged birth tourism links

US lawmakers probe Indian-origin doctor over alleged birth tourism links

The California-based physician is being examined over alleged links to services that assisted pregnant foreign nationals travelling to the US for childbirth and citizenship-related benefits

pregnancy tourism, travel, pregnancy

Birth tourism refers to the practice of foreign nationals travelling to another country primarily to give birth there so that their child can obtain citizenship of that country by birth | Image: Canva

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 12:36 PM IST

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A California-based Indian-origin doctor is facing a probe in the US after lawmakers launched an investigation into alleged “birth tourism” operations that may have helped foreign nationals travel to the country to secure American citizenship for their children.
 
According to a Times of India report, Dr Athiya Javid, who runs an OB-GYN practice in San Jose, was among four maternity-related businesses that received inquiry letters this week from the US House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. The panel is led by Republican Chairman James Comer and Texas Congressman Brandon Gill, who heads the committee’s Task Force on Defending Constitutional Rights and Exposing Institutional Abuses.
 
 
The letter sent to Dr Javid’s clinic alleged that the practice marketed services to “international patients seeking maternity care” and offered assistance extending beyond medical treatment. Lawmakers claimed these services included logistical support, temporary housing assistance and legal consultations for foreign clients travelling to the US.
 
Congressional investigators have sought records dating back to January 2020, including advertising material, contracts, referral agreements, visa-related coaching documents and revenue details linked to maternity packages for overseas expectant mothers.
 
The committee also requested documents and communications related to alleged coaching material or “how to” guides for obtaining temporary visitor visas, along with instructions provided to clients on dealing with screening by US Customs and Border Protection officials.

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What is birth tourism?

Birth tourism refers to the practice of foreign nationals travelling to another country primarily to give birth there so that their child can obtain citizenship of that country by birth.
 
In the US, the issue has long remained politically sensitive because children born on American soil are generally entitled to automatic citizenship, regardless of the immigration status or nationality of their parents. Critics of birth tourism argue that some visitors misuse tourist visas by concealing the true purpose of their travel.
 
However, travelling to the US for childbirth is not illegal under American law. Legal concerns arise only if an individual provides false information or withholds material facts while applying for a visa or interacting with immigration authorities.

What does the US Constitution say?

Birthright citizenship in the US is rooted in the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, adopted in 1868 following the American Civil War.
 
The amendment states that “all persons born or naturalised in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States”. Over the decades, American courts have broadly interpreted this provision to grant citizenship to most children born in the country.

Trump’s push against birthright citizenship

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised birthright citizenship, describing it as a loophole that encourages misuse of the immigration system.
 
In 2020, the US State Department tightened rules related to birth tourism by directing consular officers to reject visitor visa applications if they believed the primary purpose of travel was to obtain US citizenship for a child through childbirth.
 
On his first day back in office, he signed an executive order seeking to deny citizenship to babies born after February 19, 2025, if neither parent is a US citizen or lawful permanent resident. The order has been challenged in courts and blocked for now, though the US Supreme Court is set to examine its constitutionality.

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Topics : US birthright citizenship US Visas Indian-origin US immigration law US immigration policy Trump’s immigration agenda BS Web Reports

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 12:36 PM IST

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