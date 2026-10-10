US 'may' join Saudi strikes on Houthis after Riyadh airport attack: Trump

President Donald Trump on Saturday said he is evaluating whether the US should join Saudi strikes on the Houthis.

"We may. We're going to look at it," he told reporters here.

"We just found out about the recent attack. So we'll make a decision. We move very quickly," he said.

The airport in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, was attacked again Saturday and evacuated, two regional officials said, just days after three Saudi citizens, including a pilot, were killed as the kingdom faces an extraordinary series of assaults in the new front in the Iran war.

A missile struck a complex housing terminals 3 and 4 for domestic flights at King Khalid International Airport and many people were wounded, one of the officials said.

The airport has been targeted multiple times in the week since a Saudi-led coalition launched a major military offensive against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the earlier attacks, including one Wednesday that killed a Sudanese national. There was no immediate Houthi statement Saturday.