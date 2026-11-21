Virginia has reported its first measles-associated child death of 2026 after a young child who tested positive for the highly contagious disease died, taking the nationwide death toll from measles to 12 this year.

The Virginia Department of Health announced the death on Friday, stating that the child was between the ages of zero and four. However, officials did not disclose the child's exact age or provide further details, citing the need to protect the family's privacy, ABC News reported.

"There has been a recent increase in measles activity in some areas of Virginia," the department said in a news release on Friday.

The department urged residents to take preventive measures to protect themselves and their communities from the disease and avoid further fatalities.

The latest death comes amid a rise in measles infections across the United States. According to ABC News, other measles-associated fatalities this year have been reported in New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The development also comes days after the Pan American Health Organisation announced that the United States had lost its measles elimination status after maintaining it for more than 25 years.

The country first declared measles elimination in 2000, indicating that the virus was no longer spreading continuously within its borders. However, the status is lost when the same strain of the virus circulates continuously for 12 months or longer.

According to the latest data from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the country has recorded 5,838 confirmed measles infections this year, with cases reported in nearly every state.

Children and teenagers aged 19 and below account for the majority of infections, while approximately one in six children under the age of five who contract measles require hospitalisation.

CDC data further shows that around 96 per cent of reported cases involved individuals who were unvaccinated or whose vaccination status was unknown.

The CDC recommends two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, with the first administered between 12 and 15 months of age and the second between four and six years. One dose provides 93 per cent protection against measles, while two doses offer 97 per cent protection.