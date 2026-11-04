US midterms 2026: Democrats make gains in key states as Trump faces setback

Democrats are making gains in the 2026 US midterm elections , with results from several closely watched states indicating setbacks for President Donald Trump and his Republican Party. According to the latest results, Democrats were leading in the House of Representatives with 101 seats, against 53 for Republicans. A party needs 218 seats to secure a majority in the 435-member chamber. In the Senate, Democrats were leading with 45 seats, while Republicans had won or were leading in 36. A majority of 51 seats is required to control the chamber. Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, while the House is narrowly divided, with 218 Republicans and 214 Democrats, one independent member and two vacant seats

Several closely watched Senate contests, including those in Texas, Michigan, Maine, South Carolina and Alaska, remain crucial to determining which party will control the chamber.

Key state-wise results in the 2026 US midterm elections

Races where counting is still underway

Ohio Senate: Sherrod Brown leads incumbent Jon Husted

Democrat Sherrod Brown is leading Republican incumbent Jon Husted in the Ohio Senate special election. Brown has received 1,635,520 votes, or 48.5 per cent, while Husted has secured 1,580,470 votes, or 46.8 per cent, according to the latest available results.

Texas: Democrat James Talarico leads Republican Ken Paxton

Democrat James Talarico is leading Republican Ken Paxton in the Texas Senate race, with 56 per cent of votes counted. Talarico has secured 3,385,125 votes, or 59 per cent, compared with Paxton's 2,266,502 votes, or 39.5 per cent.

South Carolina: Democrat Annie Andrews leads Republican Darline Graham

Democrat Annie Andrews is ahead of Republican incumbent Darline Graham in South Carolina's Senate race, with 89 per cent of votes counted. Andrews has secured 51 per cent of the vote, while Graham has received 46.9 per cent.

Races where results have been declared

Ohio: Democrat Acton defeats Vivek Ramaswamy

Democrat Amy Acton defeats Republican Vivek Ramaswamy in Ohio governor's race, reported Reuters. North Carolina: Roy Cooper flips Senate seat for Democrats

Former North Carolina governor Roy Cooper won the state's Senate race, defeating the Republican candidate to secure the seat being vacated by Republican Senator Thom Tillis. The victory marked Democrats' first Senate flip of the evening.

Georgia: Jon Ossoff retains Senate seat, Keisha Lance Bottoms wins governor's race

Democratic incumbent Senator Jon Ossoff defeated Republican challenger Mike Collins, retaining his seat in the Senate. Ossoff has been among Trump's most vocal critics. Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms also won Georgia's gubernatorial election, defeating Republican challenger Rick Jackson. She became the first Black woman elected governor in US history and the first Democrat to win Georgia's top office since 1998.

New York: Kathy Hochul wins re-election

Democrat Kathy C Hochul defeated Republican challenger Bruce A Blakeman to win re-election as New York governor, securing a second elected term, according to the Associated Press.

Florida: Republicans win key statewide races

Republicans secured two major statewide victories in Florida. Senator Ashley Moody defended her seat, while Republican Byron Donalds won the gubernatorial election, becoming the first Black person to serve as Florida governor.

New Jersey: Rebecca Bennett flips Republican-held House seat

Democrat Rebecca Bennett defeated Republican incumbent Thomas H Kean Jr to win New Jersey's 7th Congressional District, flipping a seat that includes Trump's Bedminster golf club, according to the Associated Press.

Wisconsin: Democrat Gwen Moore wins re-election

Democrat Gwen Moore won re-election to the US House of Representatives from Wisconsin's 4th Congressional District, securing another term in Congress.

Illinois: Democrat Patty Garcia wins

Democrat Patty Garcia won the election to the US House of Representatives from Illinois' 4th Congressional District.

Oklahoma: Kevin Hern wins Senate race

Republican Kevin Hern defeated Democrat N'Kiyla Jasmine Thomas to win Oklahoma's US Senate race, according to the Associated Press. Hern, who has served in the US House since 2018, was widely expected to win against Thomas, a nurse and military spouse.

Kentucky: Republican Andy Barr wins Senate seat

Republican Andy Barr defeated Democrat Charles Booker to win Kentucky's Senate race, securing the seat being vacated by longtime Republican Senator Mitch McConnell, according to the Associated Press.

Connecticut: Ned Lamont secures third term as governor

Democrat Ned Lamont defeated Republican Ryan Fazio to win re-election as Connecticut governor, securing a third term in office, according to the Associated Press.

New Hampshire: Stefany Shaheen wins House seat

Democrat Stefany Shaheen defeated Republican Anthony DiLorenzo to win New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District.

Colorado: Democrat John Hickenlooper and Phil Weiser win

Democrat John Hickenlooper won re-election to the US Senate from Colorado, defeating Republican challenger Mark Baisley to secure a second term, according to the Associated Press. Hickenlooper previously served as Colorado governor. Democrat Phil Weiser also won Colorado's gubernatorial election, defeating Republican challenger Victor Marx, according to the Associated Press.