US midterms: Trump acknowledges Iran war role in Democratic sweep

President Donald Trump acknowledged that the war in Iran played a role in Republicans' losses in Tuesday's midterm elections, ‌as Democrats prepared ​to take control ​of both the US House and ​Senate and challenge his legislative agenda.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said Democrats would send legislation he considered "insane" ​to his desk and that ‌he would veto it.

"They'll send over things ​that are insane, and I'll veto them," he said. "And after a couple of months ‌of vetoes, they'll call ​and they'll ‌say, 'How do we get this stuff ‌done?' And we'll work together."

Trump said the ​war in Iran had weighed on Republican candidates, even as voters ​backed his handling of it. "I think a part of it ‌was Iran, but at the same ‌time people understood the importance of what I've done with Iran," he said.