US midterms: Trump acknowledges Iran war role in Democratic sweep
In an interview with Fox News, Trump said Democrats would send legislation he considered "insane" to his desk and that he would veto it
Reuters
Listen to This Article
President Donald Trump acknowledged that the war in Iran played a role in Republicans' losses in Tuesday's midterm elections, as Democrats prepared to take control of both the US House and Senate and challenge his legislative agenda.
In an interview with Fox News, Trump said Democrats would send legislation he considered "insane" to his desk and that he would veto it.
"They'll send over things that are insane, and I'll veto them," he said. "And after a couple of months of vetoes, they'll call and they'll say, 'How do we get this stuff done?' And we'll work together."
Trump said the war in Iran had weighed on Republican candidates, even as voters backed his handling of it. "I think a part of it was Iran, but at the same time people understood the importance of what I've done with Iran," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Topics : Donald Trump US midterms Trump midterms US midterm elections US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 12:39 PM IST