US military prepared to 'decimate' Iran if assassination bid is made: Trump

US President ??Donald Trump said on Friday he had ordered the military ??to be prepared to launch strikes against Iran if the Iranian government ‌carried out or attempted an assassination of the president.

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"1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian ‌Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the ‌sitting President of the ‌United States of America, in this ‌case, ??ME!," he said in a Truth Social post."Orders have already been given, and the US Military is ready, willing, and able, for a ‌one-year period of time, ‌subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran."