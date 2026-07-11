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Home / World News / US military prepared to 'decimate' Iran if assassination bid is made: Trump

US military prepared to 'decimate' Iran if assassination bid is made: Trump

The US president said he has ordered the military to be ready to launch strikes against Iran if Tehran carries out or attempts to assassinate him, saying orders could remain in force for a year

Donald Trump,Trump

US President Donald Trump | (Photo:PTI)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
US President ??Donald Trump said on Friday he had ordered the military ??to be prepared to launch strikes against Iran if the Iranian government ‌carried out or attempted an assassination of the president. 
"1000 Missiles are  Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian ‌Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the ‌sitting President of the ‌United States of America, in this ‌case, ??ME!," he said in a Truth Social post.  "Orders have already been given, and the  US Military is ready, willing, and able, for a ‌one-year period of time, ‌subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran." 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 

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Topics : Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions

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First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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