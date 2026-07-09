Thursday, July 09, 2026 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US military presence in Europe will depend on Greenland, Iran: Trump

US military presence in Europe will depend on Greenland, Iran: Trump

The US President said any decision on military deployments would depend on allies' response to his concerns over Greenland and support for Washington's Iran campaign, adding to unease within Nato

US President Donald Trump arrives for a news conference during the NATO Summit in Ankara,

US President Donald Trump arrives for a news conference during the Nato Summit in Ankara | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Kate Sullivan, Jen Judson and Skylar Woodhouse
 
President Donald Trump said a decision on US troop levels in Europe would hinge on how allies addressed his concerns over Greenland and the Iran war, comments likely to intensify Nato members’ worries about over his commitment to collective security. 
“I haven’t made that final determination,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he returned to Washington from the Nato summit in Ankara, Turkey. 
 
“A lot’s going to depend on Greenland,” Trump added, floating the prospect that he would get “a very good deal” on the island. “A lot’s dependent on Iran.” 
The president’s comments follow a contentious Nato summit in which he assailed fellow partners over defence spending, their reluctance to help the US in its war on Iran, and the status of Greenland, a territory of Nato member Denmark. Trump has long coveted Greenland, casting it as critical to US national security, a stance that has angered allies.
 
 
His obsession with the island peaked earlier this year during the World Economic Forum in Davos, when he had European allies worried Trump might try to take Greenland by force. Trump revisited the issue on Wednesday, saying he was “very unhappy” with the alliance over the matter.

Also Read

the aircraft is equipped with a multi-role electronically scanned array radar. Photo: RAF

News in brief: Western Europe

Stock Market live, sensex today

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; Asia markets advance; US-Iran tension in focus

donald trump, trump

US will give Ukraine license to produce Patriot defence systems: Trump

donald trump, trump

Trump warns of more attacks on Iran but says it does not mean return to war

crude oil

Oil prices climb after fresh US strikes on Iran raise supply concerns

 
Allies put on a full-court press in Ankara, seeking to convince the US that they are reliable partners and announcing billions in defence deals. Ahead of the gathering, foreign capitals worried Trump would scale back US security commitments to the bloc at a time when allies face multiple challenges, including the fallout from the Iran war’s energy shock and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is now well into its fifth year.
 
Fueling that anxiety is the Pentagon’s six-month review of its force posture in Europe. US military officials also canceled future deployments of armored brigade combat teams and cut back the assets they would deploy to Europe in the event of a crisis.
 
Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the six-month review in a confrontational speech last month at Nato’s headquarters in Brussels.
 
The US maintains roughly 80,000 troops in Europe, a presence that expanded after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine and includes forces in Germany, Poland, Italy, Romania and the Baltic region. European allies have accelerated defence spending and increased purchases of weapons and equipment.
 
“The thing is essentially there’s not that much fighting to be done, but some will depend on Iran,” Trump said Wednesday. “When they had a chance, an opportunity to help, they chose not to, so but we’re sort of forgetting about that. And now they want to help.”
 

More From This Section

Donald Trump,Trump

As Iran ceasefire frays, Trump faces a muddled war and limited options

Iran, Iran war, Tehran

Missile alerts ring in Bahrain, Qatar as Iran responds to fresh US strikes

Strait of Hormuz, vessel, oil tanker

War insurers advise shipowners to pause Hormuz voyages after attacks

North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato), NATO funding

Datanomics: Nato common funding gets equal share from US, Germanypremium

crude oil, oil prices

Oil jumps over 5% to two-week high as Trump warns of more strikes on Iran

Topics : Donald Trump NATO NATO alliance Europe US-Iran tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayQ1 Results TodayQ1 Aviation PreviewUS Military Bases in West AsiaQ1 Earning PreviewSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026Technology NewsPersonal Finance