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Home / World News / US Navy fires at Iranian-flagged vessel in Gulf of Oman as part of blockade

US Navy fires at Iranian-flagged vessel in Gulf of Oman as part of blockade

According to CENTCOM, US forces acted after the vessel, identified as M/T Hasna, did not comply despite repeated warnings while transiting international waters toward an Iranian port

Strait of Hormuz

Representative Image: CENTCOM confirmed that the tanker is no longer proceeding toward Iran. (Photo: Bloomberg)

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 6:39 AM IST

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The US Naval Forces on Wednesday (local time) fired on an Iranian-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman as part of its ongoing naval blockade against the Islamic Republic, claiming that the vessel failed to comply with the instructions from the American forces in the region.

According to a statement released by US Central Command (CENTCOM), US forces acted after the vessel, identified as M/T Hasna, did not comply despite repeated warnings while transiting international waters toward an Iranian port.

"US forces operating in the Gulf of Oman enforced blockade measures by disabling an Iranian-flagged unladen oil tanker attempting to sail toward an Iranian port at 9 am ET, May 6," the statement read.

 

According to CENTCOM, American forces issued multiple warnings to the tanker, informing it that it was in violation of the blockade. When the crew did not respond, US forces took action to stop the vessel.

"After Hasna's crew failed to comply with repeated warnings, US forces disabled the tanker's rudder by firing several rounds from the 20mm cannon gun of a US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet," the statement added.

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The fighter jet involved in the operation was launched from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72).

CENTCOM confirmed that the tanker is no longer proceeding toward Iran.

The US military reiterated that its blockade targeting vessels attempting to enter or leave Iranian ports "remains in full effect", adding that forces are continuing to act "deliberately and professionally to ensure compliance".

In a separate update posted earlier on X, CENTCOM said the aircraft carrier USS George HW Bush (CVN-77) is part of a large deployment enforcing the blockade.

It noted that so far, 52 commercial vessels have been instructed to reverse course or head back to port to ensure compliance.

"Aircraft carrier USS George HW Bush (CVN 77) is among the large contingent of US warships, aircraft, and personnel fully enforcing the US naval blockade against Iran. So far, 52 commercial vessels have been directed to turn around or return to port in order to comply," the post read.

The incident marks a significant escalation in maritime enforcement measures in the Gulf region, amid heightened tensions linked to US efforts to restrict maritime access to Iranian ports.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 6:39 AM IST

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