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Home / World News / US negotiators will be in Pakistan on Monday for talks with Iran: Trump

US negotiators will be in Pakistan on Monday for talks with Iran: Trump

Trump says US negotiators will hold talks with Iran in Pakistan as tensions rise over alleged ceasefire violations in the Strait of Hormuz

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2026 | 6:47 PM IST

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US President Donald Trump said that American negotiators will be in Pakistan on Monday for talks with Iran. 
Trump, in a post on social media Sunday, didn't detail which officials the US would send to a second round of in-person talks with Iran in Islamabad. The White House and the office of US Vice President JD Vance, who led the first round of talks, didn't immediately respond to messages Sunday morning. 
In his post, Trump accused Iran of violating the ceasefire agreement by firing bullets on Saturday in the Strait of Hormuz and threatened to destroy civilian infrastructure in Iran if it doesn't take the deal that the US is offering. 
 
"If they don't, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran," Trump wrote.

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Topics : Donald Trump West Asia Pakistan US Iran tensions

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First Published: Apr 19 2026 | 6:14 PM IST

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