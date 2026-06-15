US official says Iran deal signed, Strait of Hormuz set to reopen

A memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the war in the Gulf has already been signed by US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and the speaker of Iran’s parliament, who heads Tehran’s negotiating team, a US official said on Monday.

There was no immediate confirmation from Tehran. Earlier statements from both sides had suggested that the agreement would be formally signed at a ceremony in Geneva on Friday.

The agreement, announced overnight by Washington and Tehran, is expected to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and extend a ceasefire while negotiations continue on contentious issues, including the future of Iran’s nuclear programme.

The US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the terms of the memorandum could be made public within the next 24 to 48 hours.

Trump said ships had already begun moving through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil trade. However, the US military indicated that restrictions on Iranian ports had not yet been fully lifted.

Oil prices fell sharply on expectations of improved energy supplies, while global equity markets advanced. Brent crude declined about 5 per cent as investors anticipated a reduction in supply disruptions that have driven energy prices higher since the conflict began.

Speaking to CBS News, Vice President Vance said the agreement could eventually provide Iran access to a reconstruction fund worth as much as $300 billion, financed by Gulf Arab countries, provided Tehran complies with commitments related to its nuclear programme.

Under the framework, the United States and Iran would continue negotiations for 60 days to resolve outstanding disputes. The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is viewed as a key objective, given its importance to global oil shipments.

Despite progress between Washington and Tehran, uncertainty remains over the situation in Lebanon.

Iran has insisted that any agreement must include a halt to Israeli military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel, which was not involved in the negotiations, has maintained that it reserves the right to continue operations against perceived security threats.

In the first reported strike since the agreement was announced, an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in the southern Lebanese town of Kfar Tebnit, killing the driver, according to Lebanese state media. Israel's military did not immediately comment on the incident.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said there must be a complete cessation of Israeli attacks in Lebanon and stressed that the United States bears responsibility for implementing the framework agreement.

Hezbollah welcomed the agreement, saying the inclusion of Lebanon in the discussions reflected Iran’s commitment to ending the conflict and safeguarding Lebanese interests.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not publicly commented on the agreement. Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel would remain indefinitely in areas under its control in southern Lebanon to counter militant threats.

Privately, Israeli officials expressed reservations about the agreement. One senior Israeli official described the deal as “terrible for Israel”, saying concerns were shared across the government.

The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz would ease pressure on global energy markets and help address the economic fallout from the conflict, which has contributed to higher fuel prices worldwide.

“Ships of the world, start your engines. Let the oil flow,” Trump wrote on social media, adding later that vessels carrying oil had already begun moving through the waterway.