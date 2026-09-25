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Home / World News / US pitches trilateral meeting with Ukraine, Russia in UAE: Zelenskyy

US pitches trilateral meeting with Ukraine, Russia in UAE: Zelenskyy

"The American side has proposed... meeting at a technical level in a three-way format," Zelenskyy told reporters.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that US has proposed that UAE holds a trilateral meeting with Ukraine and Russia to discuss an end to their conflict | (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 11:08 PM IST

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The United States has proposed that ??the United Arab Emirates host ​a trilateral meeting with Ukraine and Russia to discuss efforts to end their four-and-a-half-year war, Ukrainian ??President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday. 
"The American side has proposed... meeting at a technical level in a three-way format," Zelenskiy told reporters in a briefing via ‌WhatsApp.
 "We are awaiting a proposal from ​the United States regarding the ​date, and the United States has suggested the Emirates as a possible ​location."
 Zelenskiy held talks this week with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, where they discussed ways to bring an end to the war, launched by Russia's ​February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
 
 After his talks with Trump, Zelenskiy ‌said, Ukrainian negotiators met with their U.S. counterparts to discuss specific details.

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 "We ​will inform and discuss these details with the European side, the Americans will talk to the Russians, and we will return in 10 days with either a ‌new perspective or a ​result," Zelenskiy said.
 The Kremlin said on ‌Friday that a trilateral meeting with Ukraine and the US could ‌happen ??soon.
 The Ukrainian leader said he had asked Trump to raise ​the Ukraine war during his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is on a state visit to the US.
 Zelenskiy ​said he was still awaiting feedback from the US team, particularly regarding efforts to de-escalate the conflict ahead of winter.
 He ‌warned European partners, meanwhile, that Russia would continue its hybrid attacks against ‌them, and said that Ukraine had offered its assistance to them. The Kremlin has denied being behind acts of sabotage in European countries in recent months.

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Topics : USA Russia Ukraine Russia Ukraine Conflict

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 11:07 PM IST