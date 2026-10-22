Thursday, October 22, 2026 | 07:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US Postal Service releases Diwali stamp featuring Indian artist's rangoli

US Postal Service releases Diwali stamp featuring Indian artist's rangoli

The stamp features a rangoli design by Houston-based artist Sangita Bhutada and was unveiled at the Indian embassy in Washington, DC, by Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra and USPS official Shibani Gambhir

usps diwal stamp

The USPS described rangoli as a vibrant floor pattern traditionally made from materials, such as coloured rice powder, chalk and flower petals, and believed to bring good luck | Image: X/@USPS

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2026 | 7:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The US Postal Service (USPS) has released a postage stamp commemorating the festival of Diwali, featuring an intricate rangoli pattern created by Sangita Bhutada, a Houston-based artist.

India's Ambassador to the United States Vinay Mohan Kwatra, USPS Senior Vice President Shibani Gambhir and Bhutada unveiled the stamp at a function at the Indian embassy here on Wednesday evening.

The USPS described rangoli as a vibrant floor pattern traditionally made from materials, such as coloured rice powder, chalk and flower petals, and believed to bring good luck.

Bhutada is a native of India and a longtime resident of the Houston area. He has practised the ancient folk art of rangoli for nearly 30 years.

 

The stamp was designed by Jennifer Arnold, and William J Gicker was the art director.

Also Read

US Senate

Anti-India hate turning into violence: US lawmakers on temple shooting plot

festive gifts

The second life of gifts: Why Diwali giving need not end at unwrapping

A traveler at Adani Group's Navi Mumbai Airport in Navi Mumbai, India

Domestic getaways, Asian destinations gain for festival travel: Agoda

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

US teen arrested in Illinois for plotting attack on Hindu place of worship

Kerala Tourism, Kerala tourist arrivals, Kerala tourism industry status, Kerala Tourism Development Corporation, KTDC, domestic tourism, foreign tourist arrivals, Kerala travel packages, tourism infrastructure

Kerala Tourism eyes festive footfall boost, industry status policy in works

Bhutada told PTI that the USPS reached out to her for making the stamp more than a year back.

"I shared a dozen sketches with the USPS of which they selected four. The actual work on the rangoli took about 10 days. The only suggestion I received was to use bright colours that would be rendered better on the stamp," she said.

The original rangoli was eight feet in diameter and used bright colours, such as blue, orange, green and red, besides white.

This is the second time that the USPS has released a postal stamp on the occasion of Diwali. The first one was released in 2016.

"The USPS has been issuing postage stamps since 1893 to commemorate cultures from around the world. Our stamps allow us to weave together a tapestry that reflects the rich and multifaceted heritage of America," Gambhir said.

Addressing the gathering, Kwatra thanked Bhutada for keeping the age-old tradition of rangoli alive through her exquisite designs.

More From This Section

IMF

IMF urges exchange rate flexibility as RBI steps up rupee defence

US special envoy Steve Witkoff meets Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) to discuss an updated peace framework, in St Petersburg on Wednesday | Photo: Reuters

Willing to join new Ukraine peace talks in November: Russian Prez Putin

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu visited Pakistan as the two countries signed 20 MoUs covering defence, maritime security, AI and other areas of bilateral cooperation. | Image : X( @CMShehbaz)

Pakistan, Maldives sign 20 MoUs to boost defence, maritime security ties

coca cola

Coca-Cola's $5 billion Costa Coffee bet falls short of expectations

US ELECTION

US political campaigns tap Indian bot networks to influence voters

Topics : Diwali Diwali festival Indians in US

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchMuhurat Trading 2026Apple Pro and Tell EventWPL 2027 AuctionHDFC ShareL&T Tech dividendLTCG tax cutUnion Bank Share Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2026 | 7:49 AM IST