US President Donald Trump says Iran is making very big concessions
U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran is making "very big concessions", adding that developments remain uncertain
Reuters
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U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran is making very big concessions.
"We're winning by a lot. Iran is making very big concessions. We'll see what happens," Trump told reporters.
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Topics : Donald Trump Iran US-Iran tensions United States
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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 12:12 AM IST