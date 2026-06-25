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Home / World News / US President Donald Trump says Iran is making very big concessions

US President Donald Trump says Iran is making very big concessions

U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran is making "very big concessions", adding that developments remain uncertain

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US President Donald Trump | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 12:12 AM IST

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U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran is making very big concessions.
"We're winning by a lot. Iran is making very big concessions. We'll see what happens," Trump told reporters.
 

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Topics : Donald Trump Iran US-Iran tensions United States

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 12:12 AM IST

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