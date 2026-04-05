Trump vows strikes on Iran's infra after US pilot rescued in 'daring op'

US special forces rescued a downed airman in Iran in a complex operation that averted a potential crisis for President Donald Trump, who issued renewed threats to intensify attacks if Tehran did not re-open the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump announced the rescue early Sunday in a social media post that described the operation, in a mountainous area of Iran, as “one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History”.

The airman, the weapons officer of an F-15 jet shot down on Friday, was wounded but “will be just fine”, Trump said in a message on X posted by Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. The pilot of the aircraft was rescued on Friday.

In another post, laden with expletives, Trump repeated a demand that Iran open the Strait of Hormuz, which has been largely shut down since the start of the war five weeks ago. “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” he said on Truth Social.

Adding to the pressure, a senior Israeli defence official said Israel, which attacked a major petrochemicals facility on Saturday, was preparing to attack Iranian energy facilities within the next week, and was awaiting approval from Washington.

However, in an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Trump said Iran was negotiating and he believed a deal could be concluded by Monday.

With the impact from the closure of the Strait on the global economy deepening by the day, the rescue of the US airman removed the risk for Trump of a hostage crisis further souring the mood of an American public already sceptical of the war.

A US official said the operation, which Israel said it had assisted, involved dozens of military aircraft and encountered fierce resistance from Iranian forces.

Iran’s military said several US aircraft were destroyed during the operation, including two military transport planes and two Black Hawk helicopters. The loss of the F-15 last week as well as an A-10 ground-attack aircraft which came down in a separate incident, underlined the risks still facing US and Israeli aircrew despite Trump’s assertions that Iran’s air defences have been largely destroyed.

Meanwhile, efforts brokered by Pakistan to bring the two sides to an agreement have so far been fruitless. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran demanded a permanent halt to the US and Israeli campaign. “What we care about are the terms of a conclusive and lasting END to the illegal war that is imposed on us,” he said on X.

Iran has so far shown no signs of complying with Trump’s demand to re-open Hormuz, despite the heavy damage to its military and civilian infrastructure by US and Israeli attacks.

Its chokehold over the narrow shipping lane has given it a powerful weapon and it has continued to launch missile and drone attacks against Israel and on U.S. allies in the Gulf which remain highly vulnerable to attacks on key infrastructure including power and water desalination plants.

On Sunday, in response to Israeli attacks on petrochemical sites in Iran, Iran hit petrochemicals plants in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi, where damage was reported after falling debris from an air defence interception ignited three fires at a plant operated by the Borouge group.

The strikes followed similar attacks on oil facilities, a major aluminium plant and petrochemical sites in recent days and the Revolutionary Guards warned that more would follow if civilian targets in Iran were hit.

With oil coming through Hormuz down to a trickle, ministers from OPEC oil-producing countries were due to meet on Sunday. But the blockade of the Strait and the damage to infrastructure meant an immediate boost to oil production was not considered possible.

Earlier Iran also attacked an Israel-affiliated vessel with a drone in the Strait, setting the ship on fire, state media said, citing the commander of the Revolutionary Guards' navy.

Tanker with Iraqi crude passes through Hormuz

An oil tanker loaded with Iraqi crude passed through the Strait of Hormuz close to the Iranian coast, a day after Iran said Iraq was exempt from any restrictions to transit the vital sea route, data from LSEG and Kpler showed. The Ocean Thunder loaded about 1 million barrels of Basrah Heavy crude on March 2 and is expected to discharge its cargo in Malaysia’s Pengerang, in mid-April. The tanker, which the data showed was chartered by Petco, a unit of Malaysian state energy firm Petronas, is among seven Malaysia-linked vessels cleared by Iran to transit the strait, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Iranian drone strikes hit units: Kuwait Pretroleum

Iranian drone attacks hit various targets in Kuwait on Sunday, with state energy company Kuwait Petroleum Corporation reporting fires and “severe material damage” at some operating units. KPC said in a statement that teams were working to contain the fires at affiliates Petrochemical Industries Company and National Petroleum Company. Kuwaiti state media, citing the finance ministry, said an Iranian drone hit an office complex for government ministries, causing significant material damage but no casualties. The fires at oil sector and ministry complexes have since been brought under control, Kuwait said later in the day.

‘Long Iran war may erode US’ support for Ukraine’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed concern that a prolonged US-Israeli war on Iran could further erode America’s support for Ukraine. As Washington’s global priorities shift, Kyiv braces for reduced deliveries of critically needed Patriot air defence missiles. Ukraine desperately needs more US-made Patriot air defence systems to help it counter Russia’s daily barrages, Zelenskyy told The Associated Press late Saturday in Istanbul. “We have to recognise that we are not the priority for today. That’s why I am afraid a long (Iran) war will give us less support,” he said.