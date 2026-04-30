Thursday, April 30, 2026 | 06:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US Q1 GDP growth rises 2% as Iran war clouds outlook, fuels inflation

US Q1 GDP growth rises 2% as Iran war clouds outlook, fuels inflation

Gross domestic product increased at a 2.0 per cent annualized rate last quarter, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said in its advance GDP estimate on Thursday

US GDP

Representative image from file.

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 6:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US economic growth picked up in the first quarter on a rebound in government spending after a crippling government shutdown, but the increase is likely temporary as the war with Iran drives up gasoline prices and squeezes household budgets.
 
Gross domestic product increased at a 2.0 per cent annualized rate last quarter, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said in its advance GDP estimate on Thursday.
 
In the October-December quarter, economic growth slowed to a 0.5 per cent pace as a contraction in federal government outlays lopped off 1.16 percentage points, the most since the first quarter of 1994. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP growth increasing at a 2.3 per cent annualized rate. Estimates ranged from a 0.2 per cent pace of contraction to a 3.9 per cent growth rate. Much of the growth came from a partial reversal in government outlays.
 
 
An artificial intelligence spending boom and the building of data centers underpinning the technology continued to support business spending on equipment. But growth in consumer spending, the main engine of the economy, slowed further. It was losing momentum even before the U.S.-Israel war with Iran raised the average US gasoline price to above $4 a gallon.
 
Americans have grown frustrated with the rising cost of living, with most disapproving of President Donald Trump's stewardship of the economy, a political risk for the Republican Party heading into congressional midterm elections in November.

Also Read

US Federal Reserve, Fed

US Fed keeps interest rates steady; three dissents against 'easing bias'

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Trade priorities: Govt must help exporters maximise gains from UK, EU FTAspremium

gross domestic product, GDP Growth

GDP growth may slip to 6% if Indian crude averages $120/barrel in FY27: EY

Department of Homeland Security

Funds to pay TSA, Homeland Security workers will soon run out: White House

Hormuz

Iran proposes 3-stage plan to reopen Hormuz in exchange for US blockade end

 
The economy's growth pace likely supports financial market expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates steady, possibly into 2027, as long as there is no deterioration in the labor market. The US central bank on Wednesday left its benchmark overnight interest rate in the 3.50 per cent -3.75 per cent range, noting rising concerns about inflation.
 
Employment growth averaged 68,000 jobs per month in the first quarter compared to the monthly gain of 20,000 during the same period last year. The labor market has slowed significantly compared to 2023 and 2024, with some economists blaming Trump's trade and immigration policies, which they said had reduced labor demand and the supply of workers.
 
The soft labor market has cooled wage growth. Tariffs have raised prices of some goods, even though the pass-through to official inflation numbers has been fairly moderate. Economists said consumers have relied on savings or have been saving less to maintain their spending, which they said could not continue indefinitely. The saving rate was 4.0 per cent in February.
 
Higher inflation could offset some of the anticipated stimulus from tax cuts, economists warned. The boost from larger tax refunds was expected to fade soon, leading to what they said would be weaker spending this year.
 
Economists expect the war in the Middle East to weigh on economic growth from the second quarter.

More From This Section

Google, Alphabet

Alphabet's Q12026 sales at $94.7 bn, Google Cloud sees 63% revenue surge

Bank of England

BOE holds rates at 3.75%, warns Iran war may need forceful rate hikes

Mojtaba

Mojtaba Khamenei says new phase ahead for Gulf, Strait of Hormuz after war

diesel, petrol pump,

Iran conflict creates two-speed diesel market across Asian economies

Drones, Mysterious objects in US

Hezbollah adopts new weapon: Fibre-optic drones, used widely in Ukraine war

Topics : United States GDP GDP growth US GDP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStock Market Holiday on Maharashtra DayDividend StocksHindustan Unilever Results PreviewGold and Silver Rate TodayStock Market Crash TodayQ4 Results TodayGold Demand in IndiaPersonal Finance