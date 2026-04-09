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Home / World News / US Q4 GDP growth revised down to 0.5% as economy slows more than expected

US Q4 GDP growth revised down to 0.5% as economy slows more than expected

Last year's shutdown of the government was the key driver of the slowdown from the third quarter's 4.4 per cent growth pace

US GDP

Representative image from file.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 11:10 PM IST

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US economic growth slowed more than previously estimated in the fourth quarter amid downgrades to business investment, including inventory accumulation, but corporate profits increased sharply, government data showed on Thursday.
 
Gross domestic product increased at a downwardly revised 0.5 per cent annualized rate, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said in its third GDP estimate. The economy was previously reported to have grown at a 0.7 per cent pace in the fourth quarter. The advance estimate had put GDP growth at 1.4 per cent.
 
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP growth would be unrevised at a 0.7 per cent rate. Revisions to the fourth quarter's growth pace reflected downgrades to business spending on intellectual products as well as inventories.
 
 
Growth in consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the economy, was revised down to a 1.9 per cent pace from the previously reported 2.0 per cent rate.
 
Last year's shutdown of the government was the key driver of the slowdown from the third quarter's 4.4 per cent growth pace.

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Neither the third- nor fourth-quarter GDP readings are true reflections of the economy's health.
 
Final sales to private domestic purchasers, which excludes government, trade and inventories, grew at a 1.8 per cent pace in the fourth quarter. This measure of domestic demand, closely watched by policymakers, was previously estimated to have increased at a 1.9 per cent rate. Domestic demand grew at a 2.9 per cent pace in the July-September quarter.
 
Profits from current production increased at a rate of $246.9 billion in the fourth quarter, surging from a $175.6 billion growth pace in the third quarter.
 
When measured from the income side, the economy grew at a 2.6 per cent rate in the fourth quarter. Gross domestic income increased at a 3.5 per cent pace in the July-September quarter.
 
The average of GDP and GDI, also referred to as gross domestic output and considered a better measure of economic activity, grew at a 1.5 per cent rate. Gross domestic output grew at a 4.0 per cent rate in the third quarter.
 
Though growth likely picked up in the first quarter, the US-Israeli war on Iran is casting a cloud over the economy.

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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 11:10 PM IST

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