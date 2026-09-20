US renews West Asia travel alert, warns Iran conflict may escalate rapidly

Middle East: Due to tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation. Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance and be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures,… pic.twitter.com/TPj23kFFzo — TravelGov (@TravelGov) September 19, 2026

Meanwhile, at least 11 US embassies in the region issued a warning on Saturday that travel disruptions are possible.

The US State Department renewed a blanket travel alert for Americans in or travelling to the West Asia, warning that the conflict with Iran "has the potential to escalate rapidly".