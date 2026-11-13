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Home / World News / US returns over $12 bn in oil proceeds to Venezuela since Maduro's ouster

US returns over $12 bn in oil proceeds to Venezuela since Maduro's ouster

As of Sept. 30, the end of the 2026 budget year, $168.6 million remained in an escrow account managed by the US Treasury Department

Venezuela oil field

Under the terms of the deal, Venezuelan crude is sold on the open market, with proceeds going into the US-managed account | Image: Bloomberg

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2026 | 8:08 AM IST

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The Trump administration says it has returned more than $12 billion, or almost 99 per cent, of the revenue obtained from the sales of Venezuelan oil since it ousted then-President Nicolas Maduro in January.

In a report released Thursday by the State Department, the accounting firm KPMG said the sales of Venezuelan crude, along with minor amounts of gold, minerals and fertilizer, produced $12.26 billion. Almost all of the money has been returned to Venezuela under the terms of a broad energy deal reached with the country's interim authorities, according to the report.

As of Sept. 30, the end of the 2026 budget year, $168.6 million remained in an escrow account managed by the US Treasury Department, the report said.

 

Under the terms of the deal, Venezuelan crude is sold on the open market, with proceeds going into the US-managed account. Venezuelan officials then seek approval for those funds to be returned to the country to pay for infrastructure and humanitarian needs.

The report offers a window into the Venezuelan government's finances since the US captured Maduro - bringing him to New York to face drug-trafficking charges - and took effective control of the country's dilapidated oil industry.

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The bulk of the more than $12 billion in oil revenue collected by the US through September was disbursed to individuals and businesses in Venezuela through foreign exchange transactions with commercial banks in the country.

However, some $133 million was channelled to directly pay for services or supplies needed by the Venezuelan government, the report showed.

US-approved transactions include $5 million for Miami-based law firm Greenberg Traurig, nearly $24 million for dialysis and coal-mining equipment, and $8.7 million to settle Venezuela's debts for vaccine procurements with the Pan-American Health Organisation, it said.

The report redacts the names of the 20 companies that purchased oil and gold during the first nine months of 2026.

Still, each had to go through vetting by the US government for compliance with sanctions and money-laundering controls - a sharp break from past practice when Venezuela's government faced little scrutiny in the management of its oil funds.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Nov 13 2026 | 8:07 AM IST