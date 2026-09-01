Tuesday, September 01, 2026 | 08:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyLionel Messi RetirementZomato LayoffsNepal FloodsFMCG StocksH-1B grace periodNifty Media IndexPixel 11 Pro XL Review
Home / World News / US court revokes citizenship of Indian-origin man convicted of rape

US court revokes citizenship of Indian-origin man convicted of rape

A US federal court revoked Gurmeet Singh's naturalisation after prosecutors said he concealed a rape and kidnapping during the citizenship process

Statue of Liberty was a gift to the US from France in 1886

Attorney General Todd Blanche said Singh, a convicted rapist from India, is no longer a US citizen | Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New York
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 8:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The US has revoked the citizenship of an Indian-origin man, who was convicted of rape.

The US District Court for the Eastern District of New York entered judgment revoking the naturalisation of convicted rapist Gurmeet Singh.

A native of India, Singh entered the United States in February 1992 as a visitor for a temporary period not to exceed six months.

He then remained in the US without authorisation for years until a family-based immigrant visa petition allowed him to become a permanent resident in June 2000.

Attorney General Todd Blanche said Singh, a convicted rapist from India, is no longer a US citizen.

Also Read

Passport

Island nation's golden passport: $90,000 buys access to 85+ nations

Australia Flag

Australia grants citizenship to 2 Iranian women footballers seeking asylum

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump signs new orders targeting birthright citizenship despite SC setback

Modi, Narendra Modi

From farm laws to CAA: When pressure forced Modi govt to change its course

SC, Supreme Court

Citizenship status must be decided through fair, reasonable process: SC

He "concealed a rape and kidnapping during the naturalisation process, and a federal court has now revoked his citizenship".

 

Blanche added that American citizenship is not a shield for criminals. "Fraudulently obtained citizenship will not protect criminals from justice," he said.

Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate of the Justice Department's Civil Division said Singh unlawfully obtained the privileges of US citizenship by concealing horrible criminal acts.

"The court's judgment, which requires the defendant to surrender his wrongfully obtained citizenship, sends a strong message to those who obtain citizenship through deceit, and demonstrates the administration's resolve to pursue denaturalisation proceedings in all cases permitted by law and supported by the evidence," said US Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr for the Eastern District of New York.

In May 2011 - mere weeks before he filed his application to naturalise as a US citizen - Singh, a taxicab driver at the time, drove a female passenger who fell asleep during her ride home.

When the passenger awoke, she found Singh on top of her with a knife against her throat. He threatened her, bound and gagged her, blindfolded her, removed her clothes, and raped her.

Afterwards, the victim escaped from the cab and ran to someone in the streets at dawn for help.

Singh concealed these acts throughout his naturalisation proceedings, leading to his becoming a US citizen in October 2011.

After naturalising, Singh was convicted in New York of rape in the First Degree and Kidnapping in the Second Degree as a Sexually Motivated Felony and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The August 26 order revoking Singh's naturalisation follows an earlier complaint of the Justice Department.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

oil, ship, crude oil

US plans to get board veto, right of first refusal in Venezuela oil deal

White House, US flag, United states

US Supreme Court lets WH continue construction on Trump's $400 mn ballroom

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump has asked Apple to rename Lake Ontario as 'Lake America' on maps

Scott Bessent

US huddles with G20 to try to rally allies on Iran as tariffs strain ties

Singapore's Tommy Koh, Myanmar's Bo Kyi, Bangladesh's Runa Khan

Singapore diplomat, Myanmar activist, B'deshi teacher win Magsaysay awards

Topics : Citizenship US citizenship Indians in US

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 8:48 AM IST