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Home / World News / US revokes green cards of Iranian-linked residents amid tensions

US revokes green cards of Iranian-linked residents amid tensions

The State Department said Saturday it had taken action against Seyed Hashemi, a Los Angeles-area psychology teacher, his wife, son, all of whom were Iranian born lawful permanent residents of the US

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The department said in a statement released as talks to end the war with Iran were getting underway in Pakistan that they had been taken into custody by immigration authorities and are slated for deportation. | Image: Canva/Free

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2026 | 7:28 PM IST

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The Trump administration has revoked the green cards of more long-term Iranian residents of the United States who are related to current or former senior Iranian officials.

The State Department said Saturday it had taken action against Seyed Eissa Hashemi, a Los Angeles-area psychology teacher, his wife and son, all of whom were Iranian born lawful permanent residents of the US.

The department said in a statement released as talks to end the war with Iran were getting underway in Pakistan that they had been taken into custody by immigration authorities and are slated for deportation.

Hashemi, it said, is the son of Masoumeh Ebtekar who served as a spokeswoman for the attackers who took over the US Embassy in Tehran in 1979 and was later promoted to be Iran's first female vice president.

 

Just last week, the State Department revoked the green cards of the niece and grand-niece of former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps chief Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad in early 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 11 2026 | 7:28 PM IST

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