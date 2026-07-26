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Home / World News / US-Russian space crew lands safely in Kazakhstan after 8-month stint on ISS

US-Russian space crew lands safely in Kazakhstan after 8-month stint on ISS

A US-Russian crew returned safely to Earth after spending 241 days aboard the International Space Station, landing in Kazakhstan in the Soyuz MS-28 capsule

NASA

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AP Moscow
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2026 | 5:37 PM IST

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A US-Russian space crew landed safely in the steppes of Kazakhstan on Sunday after an eight-month stint on the International Space Station.

NASA astronaut Chris Williams and Russian crewmates Sergei Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikaev touched down in their Soyuz MS-28 that landed smoothly by parachute in a designated area southeast of Dzhezkazgan.

Their 241-day stint on the orbiting outpost was the first space mission for Williams and Mikaev and the second for Kud-Sverchkov.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : NASA International Space Station Kazakhstan

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First Published: Jul 26 2026 | 5:37 PM IST

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