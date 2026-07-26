US-Russian space crew lands safely in Kazakhstan after 8-month stint on ISS
A US-Russian crew returned safely to Earth after spending 241 days aboard the International Space Station, landing in Kazakhstan in the Soyuz MS-28 capsule
Listen to This Article
A US-Russian space crew landed safely in the steppes of Kazakhstan on Sunday after an eight-month stint on the International Space Station.
NASA astronaut Chris Williams and Russian crewmates Sergei Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikaev touched down in their Soyuz MS-28 that landed smoothly by parachute in a designated area southeast of Dzhezkazgan.
Their 241-day stint on the orbiting outpost was the first space mission for Williams and Mikaev and the second for Kud-Sverchkov.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 26 2026 | 5:37 PM IST