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Home / World News / US-sanctioned tanker turns back to Strait of Hormuz, day after Gulf exit

US-sanctioned tanker turns back to Strait of Hormuz, day after Gulf exit

US Central Command said no ships managed to pass through the blockade in the first 24 hours, adding that several vessels were instructed to turn back toward Iranian ports

ship, vessel, tanker, Hormuz

The Rich Starry, a Chinese-owned medium-range tanker sanctioned for dealings with Iran, was among vessels attempting to transit the waterway

Reuters SINGAPORE
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 10:01 AM IST

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A US-sanctioned tanker, Rich Starry, reversed course and returned to the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday after exiting the Gulf a day earlier, shipping data showed, highlighting the impact of a US blockade on vessels linked to Iran.
 
The move follows the blockade announced by US President Donald Trump after weekend peace talks in Islamabad between the United States and Iran failed to produce a deal.
 
US Central Command said no ships managed to pass through the blockade in the first 24 hours, adding that several vessels were instructed to turn back toward Iranian ports.
 
Tankers face mounting disruption
 
 
The Rich Starry, a Chinese-owned medium-range tanker sanctioned for dealings with Iran, was among vessels attempting to transit the waterway. It is carrying about 250,000 barrels of methanol loaded in the United Arab Emirates.

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A US destroyer also intercepted two tankers attempting to leave Iran’s Chabahar port on the Gulf of Oman, according to a US official.
 
Shipping traffic through the strait remains significantly reduced, at a fraction of the more than 130 daily crossings seen before the war began on February 28, adding to uncertainty for oil companies, shippers and insurers.
 
Other vessels attempt transit
 
Another sanctioned vessel, the Very Large Crude Carrier Alicia, entered the Gulf via the strait on Wednesday. The tanker, capable of carrying up to 2 million barrels, is heading to Iraq to load crude.
 
Separately, the Malta-flagged VLCC Agios Fanourios I successfully entered the Gulf on a second attempt after earlier trying during the ceasefire period. It is also bound for Iraq to load Basra crude for Vietnam’s Nghi Son refinery.
 
The developments underline ongoing disruption to global oil flows as tensions persist in the region and access through the key shipping route remains tightly controlled.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
   

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Topics : Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions oil trade Oil tankers

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 10:00 AM IST

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