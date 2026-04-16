Thursday, April 16, 2026 | 06:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US says its forces ready to restart combat if Iran doesn't agree a deal

US says its forces ready to restart combat if Iran doesn't agree a deal

As part of a campaign to pressure Tehran to sign an agreement, US military forces are mounting a blockade on all ships seeking to enter or leave Iran

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth addressing a press conference. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 6:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US forces in the Middle East are postured to restart combat operations immediately if Iran doesn't agree to a peace deal, top American military officials said on Thursday.
 
As part of a campaign to pressure Tehran to sign an agreement, US military forces are mounting a blockade on all ships seeking to enter or leave Iran.
 
"You Iran, can choose a prosperous future, a golden bridge, and we hope that you do for the people of Iran," Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told a Pentagon briefing.
 
"But if Iran chooses poorly, then they will have a blockade and bombs dropping on infrastructure, power and energy." The Trump administration expressed optimism on Wednesday about reaching a deal to end the war with Iran, while also warning of increasing economic pressure against Tehran if it remains defiant.
 
 
Hegseth, addressing the Iranian leadership, said "this is not a fair fight, and we know what military assets you â€‹are moving and where you are moving them to." General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said US forces were "ready to resume major combat operations at literally a moment's notice."

Also Read

Strait of Hormuz

Iran proposes letting ships exit safely through Oman side of Hormuz: Report

FTA talks, talks

India, New Zealand to sign FTA on April 27, aim for $20 bn investments

Chinese satellite, Iran war, West Asia conflict, AI

Chinese, Russian intelligence shaping Iran war? Here's what to knowpremium

Artificial Intelligence, AI Technology, IT Sector

Why India's AI ambitions demand a reset in virtualisation strategy

Iran war impact, Indian equities selloff, market capitalisation India, stock market crash India, investor wealth erosion, global market cap decline, US Israel Iran conflict, Indian stock market volatility, equity market correction India, Covid 19 mar

Sensex falls 1,000 pts from day's high in intraday; key reasons

 
US Navy ships would pursue any Iranian flagged vessel or any vessel attempting to provide material support to â€‹Iran, he told the briefing.
 
Ships trying to break the blockade would be intercepted and warned that "If you do not comply with this blockade, we will use force". Enforcement would occur inside Iran's territorial seas and in international waters, he said.
 
A total of 13 ships have chosen to turn around rather than break the blockade, Caine said, adding that no ships had been boarded so far.

More From This Section

petrochemicals

Iran halts petrochemical exports to secure domestic supply amid disruptions

Russia-Ukraine, rescue work, building collapse, war

At least 16 killed, over 80 injured in Russian drone attack on Ukraine

Strait of Hormuz

China asks Iran to ensure freedom of navigation through Strait of Hormuz

Donald Trump, Trump

Bid to ease tensions: Trump announces Israel-Lebanon talks, first in 34 yrs

ship, vessel, tanker, Hormuz

Iran-linked tankers transit Strait of Hormuz via new route amid US blockade

Topics : United States US Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

SpiceJet, Akasa CollideStocks to Watch TodayQ4 Results TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayGoPro Mission 1 SeriesHDFC Bank Q4 Results PreviewGoogle Gemini for MacOPPO F33 SeriesPersonal Finance