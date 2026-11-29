West Nottingham Academy (WNA), a US-based private boarding school that introduced its dual high school diploma programme in India this year, is targeting 2,000 Indian students by the end of 2028, a top official said.

Talking to PTI, WNA president and head of school John Guffey described the dual diploma programme as an additional international qualification for Indian high school students, offering exposure to American education while letting them continue their existing curriculum.

He said the dual-degree programme gave students aiming to study in the US an edge beyond strong test scores and grades, while allowing them to pursue their regular academic curriculum without disruption.

WNA entered India in October with a current enrollment of 50 students and is aiming for 2,000 by 2028.

"Currently, we have 50 students enrolled in our programme. Looking at the interest, we are targeting 500-1,000 enrollment for 2027 and 2,000 for 2028," he added.

The programme aims to help students strengthen university applications through an additional diploma, broader subject choices and familiarity with the American academic system, preparing them for international higher education, he said.

"We provide students with exposure to American-style education through online courses designed by college professors and PhD holders, equipping them to meet the academic rigour and expectations of university-level learning," he said.

Guffey said while the diploma is recognised by universities in the US, it does not guarantee admission to a student's preferred university.

Asked about WNA's geographical expansion strategy in India, he said the school planned to establish its presence in major metros first, followed by a wider nationwide rollout.

"The initial focus was on Mumbai, Pune and Delhi as a business decision, as these cities were considered more receptive to international education programmes. Eventually, we want to reach students across India, including those in tier II and III cities," he said.

Aimed at students in Classes 9-11, the dual high school diploma programme is delivered online in a flexible, self-paced format.

Students are encouraged to finish two courses a year alongside their regular school curriculum, Guffey said.

"The programme requires students to complete six courses, of which two are compulsory while the rest are elective. The fee for each course is USD 975. So over the course of three to four years, you'll end up paying somewhere under USD 6,000. Students are not required to pay the entire programme fee upfront; they pay for each course separately as they progress through the programme," he said.