Sunday, May 17, 2026 | 08:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US Senate parliamentarian deals blow to $1 bn White House security proposal

US Senate parliamentarian deals blow to $1 bn White House security proposal

The parliamentarian's ruling, described by Senate Democrats, said that a project as large and complex as President Trump's massive East Wing renovation is too broad to be included in the Budget bill

White House, shutdown

Senate parliamentarian rules that a $1 billion White House security proposal fails to meet procedural requirements. Image: Bloomberg

AP Washington
4 min read Last Updated : May 17 2026 | 8:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A proposal to fund $ 1 billion in security additions for the White House campus and the president's new ballroom fails to meet procedural rules, according to the Senate parliamentarian, dealing a blow to Republican plans to include it as part of a bill to fund immigration enforcement agencies for the next three years.

The parliamentarian's ruling, described late Saturday by Senate Democrats, said that a project as large and complex as President Donald Trump's massive East Wing renovation is too broad to be included in the budget bill, which only needs a simple majority - and no Democratic votes - to pass.

 

It's unclear if Republicans will be able to salvage any part of the billion-dollar Secret Service proposal, which would have funded security for Trump's ballroom along with other parts of the White House, including a new visitor screening centre, training for agents and extra reinforcements for large events. Republicans said Saturday night that they are revising the legislation based on the parliamentarian's advice.

Ryan Wrasse, a spokesman for Senate Majority Leader John Thune, wrote in a post on X that "none of this is abnormal" during the complicated budget process that Republicans are using to try and pass the immigration enforcement and White House security money on a partisan basis.

"Redraft. Refine. Resubmit," Wrasse said in the post.

Also Read

Kevin Warsh

Senate confirms Trump pick Warsh as chairman of Federal Reserve

US Senator Lindsey Graham. (File Photo)

'I don't trust Pakistan', says Trump's close political ally Lindsey Graham

The visit will be the second time in a month Trump will have seen a dentist

Trump to undergo annual medical, dental check-up at Walter Reed on May 26

White House correspondent dinner suspect

WH correspondents' dinner attack accused seeks recusal of top DOJ officials

White House, US flag, United states

Secret Service officers shoot gunman near White House after he opens fire

Democrats celebrate and say they will stop it again  Democrats have seized on the provision, accusing Republicans of dedicating precious federal resources to the ballroom effort instead of focusing on helping Americans with rising costs. Republicans have insisted that private donations will be used to build the ballroom and that the federal dollars are focused just on much-needed security enhancements.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, took credit for the ruling after arguing to the parliamentarian that the security money doesn't belong in the bill.

"Republicans tried to make taxpayers foot the bill for Trump's billion-dollar ballroom," Schumer said. "Senate Democrats fought back - and blew up their first attempt."  Schumer added that Democrats "will be ready to stop them again" as Republicans say they will revise the bill.

The ruling from the Senate parliamentarian is just advisory, but such rulings are rarely if ever ignored when lawmakers put together legislation that can pass with a simple majority. Democrats were challenging the provision as failing to meet the parliamentary standards for inclusion in a filibuster-proof bill.

White House security money is part of a larger immigration bill  Republicans are looking to approve a roughly $ 72 billion package to fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection for three years after Democrats have blocked the money for months.

As part of that package, Republicans included $ 1 billion for White House security enhancements, part of it connected to Trump's new ballroom. The Secret Service had requested the money after a man was charged with trying to assassinate Trump at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner last month.

The overall budget package is providing another boost of funding for Trump's immigration and deportation agenda, fuelling operations through September 2029. It comes on top of ICE and Border Patrol funds Congress provided last year in the big tax breaks bill Trump signed into law.

The parliamentarian kept most of the immigration portion of the legislation intact, though some minor provisions were blocked, including Customs and Border Patrol funds to hire, train and pay Border Patrol agents, among others central to immigration enforcement operations. Republicans said those were only technical fixes.

Oregon Sen Jeff Merkley, the top Democrat on the Senate Budget Committee, said Saturday evening that Americans shouldn't spend "a single dime" on Trump's "Louis XIV-style ballroom and throw tens of billions more at two lawless agencies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump,Trump, Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

Trump says Xi agrees Iran must open strait, but no sign China will weigh in

Donald Trump,Trump, Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

China, US agree to reduce levies on unspecified products to boost trade

Rajesh Agrawal

Intra-Brics trade just 5% of global, shows huge potential: Commerce Secy

PM Modi

India's aspirations no longer limited to its borders: Modi in Netherlands

ship, vessel, tanker, Hormuz

Iran plans new Hormuz traffic mechanism, fees for vessels to apply

Topics : US Senate White House US Senate tax plan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2026 | 8:54 AM IST

Explore News

LSG vs CSK LIVE ScoreStocks to watch todayDelhi CNG Price HikeInstagram Instants FeatureDividend Stock TodayGold-Silver Price TodayPetrol Diesel Price Hike NewsWhatsApp New Message Disappear FeatureTechnology NewsPersonal Finance