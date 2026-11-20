US Senate Republicans on Thursday ??rejected legislation directing President Donald Trump to end the war ​in Iran or obtain Congress' approval to continue, backing the president weeks after sweeping defeats in midterm elections largely tied to Americans' frustration with ??the conflict.

The Senate voted 51 to 48, largely along party lines, to defeat a war powers resolution that had previously passed the House of Representatives.

The US Constitution says that only Congress, not the president, can declare war, and Democrats have argued ‌that Trump may have pulled the country into a long ​conflict by failing to spell out a ​clear strategy.

Only three Republicans - Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Rand Paul of Kentucky - voted ​with Democrats in favor of the resolution. One Democrat, John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, voted with Republicans against it.

The vote was the first on the conflict since Democratic victories in the midterm elections on November 3. Trump's fellow Republicans, who rarely break with the president, stood behind him in support of the US-Israeli war on Iran that started on February ​28.

Just 31% of Americans approve of the US war on Iran, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted November 13-16.

It ‌was the 21st vote in Congress on a war powers resolution since the war began. Democrats said ​they filed the measure to put Republicans on the record as supporting the war.

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Democrats will control large majorities in the House and Senate next year, and party leaders have pledged to make ending the war a top priority once ‌they take over on January 3, setting the ​stage for a potential showdown with Trump.

Democratic Senator ‌Tim Kaine of Virginia, who has called repeatedly for Congress to take back its control over declarations of war, ‌said ??the midterm election result reflected Americans' unhappiness about the war, and higher prices for food, fuel and other ​goods linked to the conflict.

"Its unpopularity was made absolutely, manifestly clear in the election results of November 3," Kaine said in a speech before the vote appealing for yes ​votes.

Democrats made affordability a theme of the election campaign.

Democrats have also balked at the cost of the foreign conflict, at a time when Republicans have been cutting domestic programs like health insurance subsidies ‌and free school lunches.

Pentagon data in late October showed that the US military had spent over $47 billion to prosecute ‌the war, more than 25% higher than the Defense Department's estimate in July.

The latest resolution had passed the House in mid-September by 220-204, reflecting lawmakers' growing unhappiness with the months-long conflict weeks before the midterms.

A similar measure passed both the Senate and House earlier this year, but the Trump administration ignored it, saying it was not legally binding.