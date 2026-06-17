US set to offer broad financial incentives to Iran in peace agreement

By Jonathan Tirone, Daniel Flatley and Josh Wingrove

Iran is set to receive broad financial incentives as part of its agreement with the US, including the right to sell oil immediately, tap a $300 billion development fund and get eventual access to its frozen assets, according to a final draft of the deal.

While the contours of the memorandum of understanding have been circulating for days, the latest document — a copy of which was seen by Bloomberg News — offers the most complete accounting yet of the economic boost Iran is set to receive for ending its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz and reiterating its commitment never to seek a nuclear weapon.

The two sides agreed to the deal on Sunday and plan to formally sign it on June 19 in Switzerland, clearing the way for 60 days of talks intended to end the war for good and put strict new limits on Iran’s nuclear program. Neither side has formally released the text but the US has begun circulating it with allied nations at the Group of Seven summit in France, a person familiar with the matter said.

Another person familiar with its contents, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations, said technical details were still being worked out. That suggested precise language may still change before the signing.

Under its terms, the US Treasury Department “will issue waivers for exports of Iranian crude oil, petrochemical products and their derivatives” immediately after the memorandum is signed. The US will lift its naval blockade and the two countries will work to ensure that traffic in the Strait of Hormuz returns to its prewar level within 30 days.

US officials have given conflicting accounts of when the text of the agreement will be released. Trump has said it will be published sometime after Friday’s signing ceremony, while a senior US official said Monday it could be released within days. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Bürgenstock, a mountain resort overlooking Lake Lucerne, according to the Swiss foreign ministry. Vice President JD Vance is expected to head the American delegation, while Iran will likely be represented by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Oil prices have fallen sharply since Trump said late last week an agreement was imminent. Brent traded below $80 a barrel after sinking 15% over four days in its longest losing streak this year on bets that reopening the Strait of Hormuz would unleash a wave of supply.

According to the draft document, the US and its regional partners would create a plan to rehabilitate Iran and allow for its economic development, with financing of at least $300 billion. It is vague on the release of Iran’s frozen assets, saying the US undertakes that those funds “will be released and made fully available” without setting a timeline.

Asked for comment, a US official declined to discuss the specifics of the draft but said Iran can only get the benefits of the deal if it meets its commitments. Those include never getting a nuclear weapon, neutralizing its enriched material and allowing free navigation in the strait.

Trump had earlier denied that the US would pay Iran $300 billion. The draft says only that the US and its partners would ensure financing of that amount.

Speaking at the G-7, Trump said the agreement was a “done deal” that will prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, adding that the US would not pay war reparations or invest money in Iran. The president said Tehran’s leaders “have to prove themselves, I think, before any of us go in there.”

The latest deal presents political risks for Trump, who had claimed for years that a 2015 accord between President Barack Obama’s administration and Iran over its nuclear program amounted to massive financial giveaway to Tehran. Trump scrapped that agreement in 2018 and promised a better version.

Now that Trump is looking to wind down the conflict the US and Israel launched on Feb. 28, his Republican allies in Congress and Iran hawks outside the administration have voiced concern that he’s preparing to give Iran too much financial reward without getting enough in return.

“If this is true, Iran wins,” former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said on X of the prospect that Iran will get waivers to sell its oil. “There should be zero sanctions relief day one.”

Other challenges also await: the draft version said the war will be ended “on all fronts, including in Lebanon.” That will require consent from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has so far refused to end his country’s war against Hezbollah across Israel’s northern border.

Under the terms of the deal, the US would also commit to ending its sanctions against Iran — but only as part of a final agreement to be negotiated over the next two months to end their war for good. The US would also withdraw its military forces “from the surrounding areas” within 30 days of a final agreement.

The person familiar with the matter said the US understanding was that the oil sales applied only to Iranian oil already loaded onto tankers, not broader authorization for Iran to resume exports.

The agreement offers a mix of immediate and eventual incentives for Iran while committing it never to seek a nuclear weapon. The country has long insisted it doesn’t want the atomic bomb and had committed not to seek one as part of the Obama-era Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Iran has been under US sanctions since the 1979 revolution that overthrew the shah. Approximately $12 billion in Iranian funds were frozen at that time, according to an analysis by the Atlantic Council. Subsequent decades saw additional US sanctions as well as sanctions from other countries, especially during the run-up to the JCPOA on Iran’s nuclear program, which was implemented in 2015.

The draft seen by Bloomberg doesn’t directly address the state of Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium. It says only that the fate of Iran’s enriched uranium “will be adequately addressed in a final agreement” along with all other nuclear issues.

The latest draft doesn’t commit the US to hard deadlines for easing sanctions or establishing the fund. Even so, analysts who have pushed for strict limits on Iran reacted skeptically to the draft.

The Trump administration has “managed to unite both supporters and critics against the a deal that it still hasn’t released,” Mark Dubowitz, the chief executive officer of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, wrote on X. “So far, it doesn’t look promising.”