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Home / World News / US shifted from 'managing world's energy' to 'disruption' strategy: IRGC

US shifted from 'managing world's energy' to 'disruption' strategy: IRGC

IRGC said that the disruption project was launched by the US to contain China, Russia and Europe

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Axios reported that CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper is set to debrief US President Donald Trump as the Military mulls a new wave of operations in Iran | Image: Canva

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 11:12 AM IST

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The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that the Trump administration shifted from the strategy of "managing the world's energy" to "disruption", and Iran has now become the center of the "coalition against disruption."

The IRGC said that the disruption project was launched by the US to contain China, Russia and Europe.

In a post on X, the IRGC said, "The Trump administration shifted from the strategy of "managing the world's energy" to "disruption," and a maritime blockade began as part of the grand disruption project to contain China, Russia, and Europe; but after 20 days, this assessment is deepening in the White House that the project has failed and Tehran has become the center of the 'coalition against disruption'."

 

Earlier, news outlet Axios reported that CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper is set to debrief US President Donald Trump as the Military mulls a new wave of operations in Iran.

Meanwhile, as per a report by the Wall Street Journal, US President Donald Trump has instructed his aides to prepare for an extended blockade of Iran. According to officials, it is a high-risk bid to compel a nuclear capitulation Tehran has long refused.

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In a bid to blow up Iran's economy, Trump opted to continue blocking its oil exports by preventing shipping to and from its ports. He assessed that his other options--resume bombing or walk away from the conflict--carried more risk than maintaining the blockade, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Trump likely fears that his support might be dwindling as midterm elections approach, as the blockade has ramped up gas prices recently and has dented Trump's approval ratings.

Trump has ended the bombing in Iran since the April 7 ceasefire and opened up space for diplomacy after his threat of ending the 'civilisation'. However, his major targets of obtaining the enriched Uranium, halting Iran's nuclear aims and missiles, and opening of the Strait of Hormuz still persist.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 11:09 AM IST

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