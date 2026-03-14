US slated to receive $10 billion fee from investors for TikTok deal
The new entity, known as TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC, will be responsible for moderating content on TikTok and protecting the data of US users
Bloomberg
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By Skylar Woodhouse
The US is slated to receive around $10 billion as a fee from investors as part of the recently completed deal for China’s ByteDance Ltd. to sell the American operations of the social video app TikTok to a consortium of US investors, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
A federal law required TikTok to either be shut down in the US or sold to domestic owners at the beginning of President Donald Trump’s second term. But the president used a series of executive actions to extend that deadline and the White House helped broker the sale to a group led by Oracle Corp. and Silver Lake Management LLC.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Trump had previously alluded to such a fee.
“The United States is getting a tremendous fee-plus — I call it a fee-plus — just for making the deal and I don’t want to throw that out the window,” Trump said in September.
The new entity — known as TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC — will be responsible for moderating content on TikTok and protecting the data of US users.
It will be governed by a new, seven-member, majority-American board. TikTok’s Chief Executive Officer Shou Chew — who will continue running ByteDance’s most valuable asset globally — will have a seat on the board. Adam Presser, who was TikTok’s head of operations, trust and safety, will helm the US venture as its CEO.
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Topics : United States TikTok China US trade China ByteDance Oracle
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First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 8:14 AM IST