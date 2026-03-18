Wednesday, March 18, 2026 | 11:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US states, cities sue Trump over his move to scrap climate regulations

US states, cities sue Trump over his move to scrap climate regulations

The suit, which also follows an earlier challenge filed by a coalition of environmental groups, also includes the states of Michigan, Connecticut, and Virginia and cities of New York, Boston, Chicago

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Donald Trump. (File Photo: PTI)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 11:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A group of three dozen states, cities and counties led by New York and California on Wednesday sued President Donald Trump's administration challenging its decision to revoke the scientific finding that â€‹forms the basis of US climate regulations.
 
The legal challenge filed in the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia also challenges the Environmental Protection Agency's decision announced in February to repeal tailpipe rules that limit greenhouse gas emissions from cars and trucks. The suit, which also follows an earlier challenge filed by a coalition of environmental groups, also includes the states of Michigan, Connecticut, and Virginia and cities of New York, Boston, Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles.
 

More From This Section

warwar, iran

Iran threatens to hit energy assets in Gulf after attack on South Pars

US stocks

US stocks fall as Brent crude at $109 fuels inflation fears amid Iran war

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump grants 60-day waiver from Jones Act shipping rules to ease oil costs

Pakistan airstrikes, Afghanistan

Pakistan announces 'temporary pause' in operation against Afghan Taliban

Sanae Takaichi

Japan PM Takaichi heads to US for 'tough' talks with Trump amid Iran war

Topics : Donald Trump United States BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayFPI Outflows IndiaPradyut BordoloiNifty Microcap Stocks OutlookGold and Silver Rate todayWho was Ali Larijani Killed?US Self Deportation OfferDhurandhar 2 Advance BookingLPG Crisis