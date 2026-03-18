US states, cities sue Trump over his move to scrap climate regulations
The suit, which also follows an earlier challenge filed by a coalition of environmental groups, also includes the states of Michigan, Connecticut, and Virginia and cities of New York, Boston, Chicago
Reuters
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A group of three dozen states, cities and counties led by New York and California on Wednesday sued President Donald Trump's administration challenging its decision to revoke the scientific finding that â€‹forms the basis of US climate regulations.
The legal challenge filed in the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia also challenges the Environmental Protection Agency's decision announced in February to repeal tailpipe rules that limit greenhouse gas emissions from cars and trucks. The suit, which also follows an earlier challenge filed by a coalition of environmental groups, also includes the states of Michigan, Connecticut, and Virginia and cities of New York, Boston, Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles.
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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 11:20 PM IST