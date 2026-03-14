US strike on Iran's Kharg Island risks further disruptions to oil supply

By Katharine Gemmell

The first major attack on an island that exports the bulk of Iran’s oil threatens the lifeblood of the Islamic Republic, as well as global supplies in a market already rocked by the two-week-old conflict in the Middle East.

ALSO READ: What is Kharg Island: Iran's 'forbidden' oil lifeline targeted in US strike The US bombed military targets on Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf, but spared oil infrastructure for now, President Donald Trump said in a post on his Truth Social account. He warned Iran’s leaders that he would immediately reconsider that decision if they interfered with ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

If Kharg Island were taken offline, it would rapidly trigger upstream production cuts and put as much as half of Iran’s oil output at risk, JPMorgan Chase & Co. said in a note dated March 8. Iran, which had previously been expected to be among the last of the Persian Gulf producers to shut in, could move ahead of Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, the bank said. The Islamic Republic’s military threatened to hit US-linked oil targets in West Asia if Iran’s energy facilities were attacked, Agence-France Presse reported, citing comments to local media by entities linked to the Revolutionary Guard.

“I suspect cargo ships will be hesitant to load cargoes when the island is under such a direct threat of military attack from the US,” said Bob McNally, president of Rapidan Energy Group, a Washington-based consulting firm. “That is especially the case if Iran is still disrupting Strait of Hormuz traffic.”