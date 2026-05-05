Tuesday, May 05, 2026 | 12:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US strikes alleged drug-trafficking boat in Caribbean Sea, 2 killed

US strikes alleged drug-trafficking boat in Caribbean Sea, 2 killed

In the latest attack Monday, US Southern Command repeated previous statements by saying it had targeted the alleged drug traffickers along known smuggling routes

ship, boat, vessel

The military has not provided evidence that any of the vessels were carrying drugs

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 12:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The US military said it launched another strike on a boat accused of ferrying drugs in the Caribbean Sea, killing two persons.

The Trump administration's campaign of blowing up alleged drug-trafficking vessels in Latin American waters has persisted since early September and killed at least 188 people in total. Other strikes have taken place in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

Despite the Iran war, the series of strikes have ramped up again in recent weeks, showing that the administration's aggressive measures to stop what it calls "narcoterrorism" in the Western Hemisphere are not letting up. The military has not provided evidence that any of the vessels were carrying drugs.

 

The attacks began as the US built up its largest military presence in the region in generations and came months ahead of the raid in January that captured then-Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. He was brought to New York to face drug trafficking charges and has pleaded not guilty.

In the latest attack Monday, US Southern Command repeated previous statements by saying it had targeted the alleged drug traffickers along known smuggling routes. It posted a video on X showing a boat moving along the water before a massive explosion engulfs the vessel in flames.

Also Read

ship, vessel, tanker, Hormuz

US announces 'Project Freedom' to escort stranded ships through Hormuz

West Asia, US-Iran tensions, US Military, Military weapon

US weighs three military options against Iran amid tensions in West Asia

Amit Shah, Home Minister

NCB busts narcotics ring, cocaine worth ₹1,745 cr seized in Mumbai: Shah

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

NCB brings Dawood aide Salim Dola to Mumbai after transit remand granted

mexico dead bodies found

Mexico captures top cartel leader seen as possible successor to El Mencho

President Donald Trump has said the US is in "armed conflict" with cartels in Latin America and has justified the attacks as a necessary escalation to stem the flow of drugs into the United States and fatal overdoses claiming American lives.

But his administration has offered little evidence to support its claims of killing "narcoterrorists".

Critics, meanwhile, have questioned the overall legality of the boat strikes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The AH-64E Version 6 is the latest variant of the American Apache combat helicopter, featuring upgraded sensors, software, and weapons for operations in contested battlefields. Photo: BOEING

US deploys Apaches in op against Iranian boats, expands 'Project Freedom'

ship, vessel, tanker, Hormuz

Iran counters US claims, says 5 civilians killed in 'clumsy' Hormuz strike

The Eaton Fire, which ravaged part of Los Angeles in January 2025, was one of the most destructive wildfires in California history

21 killed, 61 injured in blast at fireworks factory in central China

berkshire hathaway

Berkshire picks Charlie Shamieh to succeed Ajit Jain as insurance chief

Pulitzer Prize (Photo: Pulitzer website)

Washington Post wins Pulitzer prize for public service; NYT bags three

Topics : US Military Drug trafficking Narcotics Venenzula narcos

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2026 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWest Bengal Election Winner ListStocks to Buy TodayTamil Nadu Electon Winner ListVedanta Demerger ExplainedGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayGold Demand in IndiaPersonal Finance