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Home / World News / US strikes Iran's Kharg Island ahead of Trump's deadline to open Hormuz

US strikes Iran's Kharg Island ahead of Trump's deadline to open Hormuz

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned of targeting Iran's infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, if Tehran does not agree to a deal

Kharg Island, israel iran conflict

Iran's Kharg Island (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 5:34 PM IST

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The United States on Tuesday carried out strikes on military targets on Iran’s strategically important Kharg Island, according to a report by Axios, citing a senior US official. Around 90 per cent of Iran’s crude oil exports pass through Kharg Island, which is home to that country's key refineries.
 
Earlier, Iran’s Mehr News Agency reported multiple strikes on Kharg Island, while the Iranian Red Crescent said a railway line in Karaj had been hit.
 
Local media outlet Nournews also reported disruptions to the electricity supply in parts of Karaj after projectiles struck transmission lines.
 
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned of targeting Iran’s infrastructure, including power plants and bridges if Tehran does not agree to a deal. Trump, in a post on social media, said he would strike key infrastructure if Iran failed to negotiate a peace plan by the set deadline of Tuesday, 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
 

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Topics : Donald Trump US Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict BS Web Reports

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 5:34 PM IST

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