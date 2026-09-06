Sunday, September 06, 2026 | 07:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Delhi Weather TodayUS Visa BulletinInd Vs Pak Women's Asia CupNepal FloodsBRICS Summit Traffic AdvisoryNatural Disaster InsuranceESDS Software sharesNSE IPOCable Stock Crash
Home / World News / US strikes Iranian oil carriers after IRGC fires missiles at Navy ships

US strikes Iranian oil carriers after IRGC fires missiles at Navy ships

The exchange of attacks followed an escalation in the past week that threatens to deepen a conflict that has continued since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran in February

crude oil, hormuz, persian gulf

US and Iranian forces fired at vessels in waters around ⁠Iran | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2026 | 7:40 AM IST
US and Iranian forces fired at vessels in waters around ??Iran on Saturday, including three Iranian oil carriers struck by the Americans and three tankers that Iran said it targeted while on unauthorised routes in the Strait of Hormuz. 
US Central Command said it struck the three Iranian vessels, including one off the coast of Kharg Island, near Iran's oil export hub, ‌after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched ballistic missiles at two ​US Navy ships. 
"Let the message to the IRGC be ​clear: If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost - taking out three of yours," ​said Admiral Brad Cooper, head of US Central Command, which oversees the US military in the Middle East. 
 
The IRGC responded by threatening intensified strikes against US military vessels in the region, and said later it targeted the three tankers as well as three US-linked vessels in other areas. 
"Do not be deceived by the 'terrorist' US military and refrain from any suspicious movement aimed at passing through unauthorized waterways," the IRGC Navy said in ​a statement carried on Iranian state TV. "Otherwise, you will be targeted."

Also Read

Iran says US missiles struck oil tanker near Kharg Island in Gulf

Iran accuses US of striking oil tanker near key Kharg Island terminal

Hormuz, oil tankers, crude oil

Iranian tanker targeted by 4 US missiles near Kharg Island oil export hub

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump calls Iran conflict 'small potatoes', backs Vance's 'not a war' stand

donald trump, trump

US could 'hit' Iran's Pickaxe Mountain nuclear site 'very soon', says Trump

An apparent projectile streak across the sky over Jordan as seen from Eilat, Israel

Jordan caught in crossfire as Iran targets bases hosting US forces

Tasnim, the semi-official Iranian news agency, had reported that four US missiles hit a tanker ‌in the area of Kharg's anchorage. Tasnim quoted local sources as saying there were no casualties and the tanker's crew was ​being evacuated. 
No American personnel were harmed, Central Command said. 
The exchange of attacks followed an escalation in the past week that threatens to deepen a conflict that has continued since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran in February, disrupting global energy supplies and drawing opposition from a majority of Americans before congressional ‌elections in November. 
Trump's threats over kharg island 
While US President ​Donald Trump's administration seeks to pivot toward an economic clampdown on ‌Iran by widening sanctions, the president himself has kept open the possibility of military action. 
On August 31, Trump issued a one-line social ‌media ??post accompanied by an AI-generated video depicting Kharg Island being "blown to smithereens." Iranian authorities have vowed a strong response if Kharg is attacked. 
Iran is ​the third-largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and exported 90% of its crude via Kharg Island before the war. Flows have been disrupted since a US blockade of Iranian oil exports began ​in mid-April.
Trump has spoken of an attack on Kharg before. He said on June 11 that he wanted to take over the island, but then said a US military operation there was off the table, days before Tehran and ‌Washington signed an interim agreement aimed at ending the war on June 17. 
A US attack on Kharg would further pressure Iran's oil industry and ‌its wider economy, which is already reeling from the US naval blockade. 
The US imposed its blockade on Iranian ports after Iran effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, an important waterway that carried one-fifth of the world's oil supply before the war. 
Brent crude futures closed at their highest level since July 24 on Friday, at $96.28 a barrel, as tensions in the Middle East drive global supply concerns.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Putin holds Moscow talks with US envoys Witkoff and Kushner on Ukraine

Kremlin says Ukraine talks with US envoys useful but no breakthrough seen

donald trump, trump

Trump's first major midterm money move: A $10 million Texas Senate ad blitz

Putin holds Moscow talks with US envoys Witkoff and Kushner on Ukraine

Putin meets Witkoff, Kushner in Moscow to revive stalled Ukraine talks

Andy Burnham

UK govt condemns masked anti-immigration protesters blocking Dover port

Putin orders three-day Kyiv strike pause amid US peace efforts

Putin pauses strikes on Kyiv for 72 hours as US envoys visit Russia

Topics : US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions West Asia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2026 | 7:40 AM IST