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Home / World News / US tells France and Germany to release diesel stocks or face export ban

US tells France and Germany to release diesel stocks or face export ban

The warning marks an escalation of pressure on Europe as US President Donald Trump considers a potential diesel export ban to ​bring down US fuel prices ahead of November's midterm elections

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Trump administration has ‌told Germany and France to ​draw down emergency diesel inventories ​to help to ease global fuel prices | Photo: pexels

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2026 | 2:27 PM IST
The Trump administration has ‌told Germany and France to ​draw down emergency diesel inventories ​to help to ease global fuel prices or face a potential ​US diesel export ban, said three people close to the discussions. 
The warning marks an escalation of pressure on Europe as US President Donald Trump considers a potential diesel export ban to ​bring down US fuel prices ahead of November's midterm elections. 
The US ‌administration has been particularly frustrated with France and Germany, which ​US officials believe have not fully followed through on earlier commitments to release emergency oil and petroleum stocks, Reuters has reported previously.
"It is ‌in Europe's best interest ​to work with the United States ‌as we pursue multiple pathways to boost the supply ‌of refined ??products and lower costs for consumers," one of the sources, ​a US official, told Reuters. 
 
A second source, based in a European capital, said that the US ​has asked the EU to release 120 million barrels of diesel in the next six months. 
Europe has ‌become increasingly dependent on US fuel after banning Russian imports over ‌Russia's invasion of Ukraine and after the US-Israeli war against Iran disrupted supplies from the West Asia. (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Germany France Diesel exports diesel

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First Published: Oct 01 2026 | 2:27 PM IST