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Home / World News / US to begin blockade of Iranian ports today; transit allowed via Hormuz

US to begin blockade of Iranian ports today; transit allowed via Hormuz

US Central Command said it would still allow ships travelling between non-Iranian ports to transit the Strait of Hormuz

LPG tankers, Strait of Hormuz, tanker, LPG ships

CENTCOM said the blockade would be

AP Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 6:28 AM IST

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US Central Command has announced that it will begin a blockade of Iranian ports on Monday at 10 am ET.

CENTCOM said the blockade would be "enforced impartially against vessels of all nations" entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas.

It said it would still allow ships travelling between non-Iranian ports to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

Traffic in the Strait has been limited even in the days since the ceasefire. Marine trackers say over 40 commercial ships have crossed since the start of the ceasefire.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 6:26 AM IST

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