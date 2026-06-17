US to give $300 bn to Iran: Does Trump's deal mirror Obama's nuclear pact?

The US and Iran are expected to sign a 14-point memorandum of understanding in two days aimed at ending the war that has raged for more than three months in West Asia and launching a 60-day negotiation process focused on securing a lasting settlement and imposing strict new limits on Iran's nuclear programme.

According to the memorandum, seen by Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal, the US, with its regional partners, will provide at least $300 billion in reconstruction funds to Iran “for the rehabilitation and economic development” of the nation after the war left thousands of people dead and crippled Tehran’s economy.

If the agreement proceeds as outlined in the draft document, it will mark a major U-turn in President Donald Trump's long-held stance on US policy towards financing Iran.

For years, Trump has criticised the former US president Barack Obama administration's 2015 nuclear agreement, denouncing the sanctions relief package that effectively unlocked an estimated $150 billion for Tehran.

In 2017, Trump posted on X, “Iran was on its last legs and ready to collapse until the U.S. came along and gave it a lifeline in the form of the Iran Deal: $150 billion.”

Iran was on its last legs and ready to collapse until the U.S. came along and gave it a life-line in the form of the Iran Deal: $150 billion — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

However, critics have pointed out that Trump’s deal is similar to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the landmark nuclear deal signed in 2015 between Iran and six world powers under the Obama administration.

But Trump has rejected those comparisons. Writing on his social media platform, Truth Social, he described the proposed agreement as the "complete opposite" of Obama's deal. He also wrote that the US would not contribute to the reported $300 billion reconstruction fund.

What does the 14-point memorandum say?

The US-Iran deal draft memorandum , which is expected to be signed in Switzerland on June 19, states:

“The United States undertakes, together with its regional partners, to create a comprehensive plan agreed upon by both parties for the rehabilitation and economic development of the Islamic Republic of Iran, while ensuring financing of at least $300 billion. The implementation mechanism of this plan, as part of the final agreement, will be formulated within 60 days.”

How does Trump's proposal compare with Obama's Iran deal?

The Iran nuclear deal, signed in July 2015 between Iran and several world powers, including the US, was designed to dismantle much of Tehran’s nuclear programme and open its facilities to more extensive international inspections in exchange for billions of dollars’ worth of sanctions relief.

The current agreement, which is yet to be formally signed, broadly looks the same: it aims to restrict Iran's nuclear activities in return for economic incentives. However, the draft memorandum goes further by linking nuclear negotiations to a wider regional peace framework, including an end to hostilities, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the lifting of US sanctions and a proposed $300 billion reconstruction and economic development package for Iran.

While Trump has denied the deal’s similarities to the JCPOA, Obama himself said that the draft agreement was essentially on the same terms as his deal.

“It is doubtful that any agreement that arises is going to be significantly different, or a significant improvement from the deal that we had in the first place, and had worked for a long stretch of time before we, the United States, pulled out of it,” Obama said in an interview due to be aired on Wednesday, quoted Financial Times.