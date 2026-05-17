US to mull action if China overcapacity found, says trade envoy Greer

President Donald Trump will be presented with options for action on China if US investigations determine that industrial overcapacity is influencing Chinese exports, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said.

“We’ll certainly be presenting the president with those options if those investigations show what we think they might show, which is that there’s a huge problem with overcapacity in China and other countries,” Greer said Sunday in an interview with CBS’s Face the Nation.

Trade was a focus when Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted Trump for a summit last week, though both sides have released limited details on deals and Trump said tariffs weren’t discussed. The Trump administration plans to publish a readout with its view of the summit’s outcomes shortly, Greer said.

Trump has recalibrated his trade strategy since the US Supreme Court struck down his global tariffs in February, turning to more conventional probes of other countries’ trade practices that can lead to actions including tariffs.

“I can’t prejudge the outcomes of those investigations,” which could authorize Trump to take actions like tariffs, fees on services and quotas, Greer said.