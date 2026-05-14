Thursday, May 14, 2026 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US to persuade China to play 'active role' in resolving Iran crisis: Rubio

US to persuade China to play 'active role' in resolving Iran crisis: Rubio

Trump arrived in Beijing last night for a three-day visit during which he is scheduled to have several rounds of talks with Xi

Marco Rubio

Rubio described Beijing as Washington's 'top political challenge' but added that 'it's also the most important relationship for us to manage' (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Beijing
3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said Washington hopes to convince Beijing during the talks between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart to play a "more active role" in resolving the Iran war crisis.

Trump arrived in Beijing last night for a three-day visit during which he is scheduled to have several rounds of talks with Xi. Trump was welcomed by Chinese Vice President Han Zheng at the airport, a rare honour that broke with usual diplomatic protocol.

Speaking to Fox News aboard Air Force One on the way to Beijing, Rubio said the Iran war was a "huge source of instability" and "threatens to destabilise Asia more than any other part of the world because it's heavily reliant on the straits for energy".

 

"It's in (China's) interest to resolve this. We hope to convince them to play a more active role in getting Iran to walk away from what they're doing now and trying to do now in the Persian Gulf," he said, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Thursday.

When departing for Beijing on Tuesday, Trump told reporters that he planned to have a "long talk" with the Chinese leader about Iran.

Also Read

Trump, Xi jinjing, trump-xi

US-China relationship will be 'better than ever': Trump tells Xi Jinping

Trump, Xi jinjing, trump-xi

Trump-Xi meeting comes with much fanfare, but breakthroughs may be elusive

Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects an honour guard with US President Donald Trump during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China | REUTERS

Why Xi Jinping may choose patience over rushing into a deal with Trump

crude oil, oil sector

Oil prices edge higher as investors eye Trump-Xi meeting amid Iran war

Kevin Warsh

Senate confirms Trump pick Warsh as chairman of Federal Reserve

But Trump also said he did not think he needed Xi's help with Iran and that the US would "win it one way or the other, peacefully or otherwise."  In the Fox News interview, Rubio described Beijing as Washington's "top political challenge" but added that "it's also the most important relationship for us to manage".

"(China is) a big, powerful country... We're going to have interests of ours that are going to conflict with interests of theirs, and to avoid wars and maintain peace and stability in the world, we're going to have to manage those," he said.

"There are clearly areas where they're so important for the United States that we're going to have to raise those issues. And we'll continue to do so...There might be some areas of cooperation, too, and we want to make sure we don't walk away from those," he said.

Rubio also said the US was "not trying to constrain China, but their rise cannot come at our expense".

"Their rise cannot come at our fall," he said.

"When (China's) plan conflicts with the national interest of the United States, we need to do what's right for the United States. And that'll come up on this trip, but more importantly, that'll be a feature of this relationship for a long time," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

reserve bank of India, RBI

War turmoil drains Asian reserves with India, Philippines among hardest hit

LPG tankers, Strait of Hormuz, tanker, LPG ships

Japanese crude tanker emerges after going dark near Strait of Hormuz

Rescuers work at the site of an Israeli strike on a car in Jiyeh area south of Beirut, Lebanon May 13, 2026 | REUTERS

Israeli drone strikes on vehicles in Lebanon kill 12, including 2 children

hantavirus cruise ship outbreak

Doctor who aided hantavirus patients on cruise ship cleared from isolation

russia, ukraine, drone attack, airstrike

Russia fires 800 drones at Ukraine despite recent talk of possible peace

Topics : Donald Trump US China Xi Jinping Trump administration China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

NEET UG 2026 Exam CancelledStocks to Watch TodayGold Duty RiseGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayPM Modi on Gold BuyFuel Crisis in IndiaAirtel Q4 ResultsTATA Motors Q4 ResultsIPL 2026 Points Table