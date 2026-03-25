US to send around 1,000 troops from 82nd Airborne Division to West Asia

The American military is preparing to deploy around 1,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the West Asia, a person with knowledge of the plans told The Associated Press.

The troops are to be sent in the coming days, the person said.

The unit is considered the Army's emergency response force and can typically be deployed on short notice. The force would include a battalion of the 1st Brigade Combat Team as well as Maj. Gen. Brandon Tegtmeier, the division's commander, and division staff, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military plans.

It's the latest addition of American troops after US officials last week said thousands of Marines aboard several Navy ships will be heading to the region.

While the Marine units are trained in missions that include supporting US embassies, evacuating civilians and disaster relief, the soldiers of 82nd Airborne are trained to parachute into hostile or contested territory to secure key territory and airfields.

The New York Times earlier reported that the deployment was being considered.